Brookline police report ‘suspicious activity’ outside synagogue

Police in Brookline will have an increased presence at synagogues after a security guard at one temple reported having a suspicious interaction with a man who was asking “strange questions,” police said.
On Saturday, police “received a report of suspicious activity at a local temple where an unknown man approached a plainclothes security guard and began asking strange questions, including the number of members and if anyone can just walk in off the street,” the Brookline Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said they were not able to find the man but notified all Jewish institutions in Brookline about the incident and would have a larger presence of officers at temples throughout the weekend “out of an abundance of caution.”
“In these times, it is important to say something if you see something,” police said.
