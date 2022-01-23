Brookline police report ‘suspicious activity’ outside synagogue

Police in Brookline will have an increased presence at synagogues after a security guard at one temple reported having a suspicious interaction with a man who was asking “strange questions,” police said.

On Saturday, police “received a report of suspicious activity at a local temple where an unknown man approached a plainclothes security guard and began asking strange questions, including the number of members and if anyone can just walk in off the street,” the Brookline Police Department said in a Facebook post.