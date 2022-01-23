fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire prompts evacuation of Dorchester hotel

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2022, 9 minutes ago

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston hotel in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, prompting the hotel to be evacuated, officials said.

The blaze broke out at 800 Morrissey Blvd. around 2:50 p.m., Boston fire wrote in a tweet. Firefighters struck a second alarm to help evacuate the two-star hotel, which is located near the Neponset River.

By 3:30 p.m. the fire had been knocked down, and firefighters were working to vent the heavy smoke that had filled the building, the department said on Twitter.

Fire department officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday. No further information was immediately available.

