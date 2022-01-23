Fire prompts evacuation of Dorchester hotel

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston hotel in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, prompting the hotel to be evacuated, officials said.
The blaze broke out at 800 Morrissey Blvd. around 2:50 p.m., Boston fire wrote in a tweet. Firefighters struck a second alarm to help evacuate the two-star hotel, which is located near the Neponset River.
By 3:30 p.m. the fire had been knocked down, and firefighters were working to vent the heavy smoke that had filled the building, the department said on Twitter.
Fire department officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday. No further information was immediately available.
At approximately 2:50 Fire on the 2nd Floor of the Ramada hotel in Dorchester. A 2nd alarm was ordered to help evacuate the building. pic.twitter.com/VhnTjnuuqS— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2022
Heavy fire knocked down companies are working to ventilate the heavy smoke condition that has traveled through out the building. Checking for any extension. pic.twitter.com/C4o7FH216l— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2022
