Four teenagers arrested for assaulting college student at Park Street Station

Four teenagers were arrested for assaulting a college student on the Green Line platform at Park Street station Saturday night, according to MBTA Transit Police.
The victim told police he was riding on an eastbound Green Line trolley when he saw a group of teens harassing a woman and her boyfriend, “making inappropriate comments to the female and invading their personal space,” Transit Police said in a statement.
The victim said he asked the teens to leave the couple alone, at which point they turned their attention to him and began spitting in his face, police said.
The teenagers followed the victim off the train at Park Street station, surrounded him, and began to punch and kick him before taking off with his shoes, a neck chain, and money, police said.
Advertisement
Police were called to the station at 8:19 p.m., and witnesses told officers that the suspects had fled the station. Officers began a search and arrested the teenagers, including one who had the victim’s shoes, at three locations — Winter Street, Washington Street, and Downtown Crossing station, police said.
The victim, witnesses, and surveillance footage confirmed that the teenagers — a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale, a 15-year-old boy from Chelsea, and a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Roxbury — were involved in the assault, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The teenagers are facing charges of assault and unarmed robbery, police said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.