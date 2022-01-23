Four teenagers arrested for assaulting college student at Park Street Station

Four teenagers were arrested for assaulting a college student on the Green Line platform at Park Street station Saturday night, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The victim told police he was riding on an eastbound Green Line trolley when he saw a group of teens harassing a woman and her boyfriend, “making inappropriate comments to the female and invading their personal space,” Transit Police said in a statement.

The victim said he asked the teens to leave the couple alone, at which point they turned their attention to him and began spitting in his face, police said.