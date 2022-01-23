Investigation continues into Saturday’s South Shore Plaza shooting

The shooting victim, who had been transported to a Boston hospital, was in grave condition Saturday, according to authorities. On Sunday, Traub said the victim’s condition had not improved.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

A 26-year-old man who was shot Saturday afternoon at Braintree’s South Shore Plaza remained hospitalized Sunday as authorities continued their investigation into the violence that triggered a chaotic scene at the mall.

The mall was forced into lockdown after the shooting, and frightened shoppers could be seen running from exits or taking refuge inside the building in videos posted on social media. Residents in nearby neighborhoods were ordered to shelter in place.

Traub said the mall will reopen for business Sunday, after police shut the building down following the 3 p.m. shooting to conduct forensic work.

Investigators remain “in the field,” including in the vicinity of the plaza, he said.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, according to Braintree Police Deputy Chief Tim Cohoon, who spoke to reporters Saturday. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim during an encounter inside the mall before fleeing, he said.

Saturday’s shooting was at least the third time since 2017 that gunfire has rang out at the mall.

In February 2017, an altercation between two gang members inside the Macy’s shoe department led to a shooting, Braintree police said at the time. No one was injured, but the gunfire caused shoppers and store employees to run for the building’s exits, while heavily armed police conducted a store-by-store search of the mall.

Michael Spence of Quincy was charged in the shooting, and in 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges including armed assault to murder. He received a five- to six-year prison sentence, officials said at the time.

More than three years later, a 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded in a July 2020 shooting at the mall. Police said she was an innocent bystander when Jose Rodriguez opened fire following a brawl between two groups at an Expressions store in the building’s Nordstrom wing.

Rodriguez, 22, of Boston received an eight-year prison sentence earlier this month after pleading to several charges, including armed assault to murder, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros, who also spoke to reporters Saturday, said the gun violence was unacceptable and that officials would be working with the mall to “come up with solutions to these problems.”

“This is a place that people should be able to go [to] and shop safely and we should not have gunshots being fired while people are out shopping and enjoying a Saturday,” Kokoros said.

