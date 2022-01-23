fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate fatal crash in Wellfleet

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2022, 32 minutes ago

Wellfleet police and State Police were investigating a fatal crash in the town Sunday morning, officials said.

In a brief statement posted to Facebook, Wellfleet police warned residents of police activity in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf Road while they investigate the crash.

No further details about the crash were immediately available Sunday morning.

A Wellfleet police dispatcher said officers were still on scene investigating the crash just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who may have seen activity in the area Saturday night is encouraged to call Wellfleet police at (508) 349-3702.

