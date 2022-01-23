Wu extends deadline for city workers to get vaccinated

Mayor Michelle Wu is again extending the deadline for city workers to satisfy Boston’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, officials said Sunday, one day before the city was set to begin placing municipal employees on unpaid administrative leave for not complying with the requirement.

As the city continues to have productive conversations with municipal unions, no employees will be placed on leave or disciplined between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there were 18,265 city employees in compliance with the policy, officials said.

This announcement comes after heavy pushback against the mandate from municipal unions and workers, including vocal protests of Wu at official events and outside her Roslindale home, the Globe reported.