Antivaccine activists march in D.C. to protest mandates

Almost two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the gathering on the National Mall was a jarring spectacle: A crowd of demonstrators, many unmasked, decrying vaccine mandates in the middle of a city that has adopted mask and vaccine mandates to reduce sickness and death from the surge of the virus’s Omicron variant, which has battered Washington, D.C., for weeks.

Thousands of protesters from across the country, including some of the biggest names in the antivaccination movement, descended on the nation’s capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates.

Organizers had estimated that 20,000 people would attend the rally, marching from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. A smaller crowd of several thousand had arrived on the mall by early Sunday afternoon.

Some were white-haired; others were being pushed in strollers. Most were white and many wore gear with slogans supporting former president Donald Trump. A group of men in front of a cart with a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag started a chant of “Let’s go Brandon” and “F--- Joe Biden” at around 10:30 a.m. to cheers. The few who wore masks risked the tirades of a man screaming “Take those masks off!” and “It’s all a lie!”

Later, about 10 men wearing the insignia of the Proud Boys, an extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol, lingered on the Lincoln side of the Reflecting Pool. They briefly engaged in a shouting match with a small group of counterprotesters at the edge of the rally, then walked away.

The marchers carried posters and flags that included false statements such as “Vaccines are mass kill bio weapons” and “Trump won.” A bus was parked beside the Washington Monument, wrapped in signs with “ARREST OR EXILE” and displaying pictures of Anthony S. Fauci, Bill Gates, and Jacob Rothschild — the last an echo of antisemitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family. A speaker blared Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Justin Perrault was demonstrating in D.C. for the first time. The 38-year-old from Fairhaven, Mass., said he had watched business to his body therapy and spiritual counseling business dry up as clients, afraid of catching the virus from an unvaccinated practitioner, stopped coming. He said he started using food stamps for the first time in his life but was ashamed and worried what his children, ages 8 and 4, would think of him. He said he came to D.C. with his wife and her best friend not only to protest vaccination mandates but also to take a stand against the scientific consensus that the vaccines are safe.

Jaedyn Wetzel, 12, stood nearby holding a sign that read “I have natural immunity.” She said she was sickened with the coronavirus over Thanksgiving. She stood with her sister, Jessie, 14, and parents, who didn’t want to be named for fear of discrimination based on the family’s unvaccinated status. They drove to the district for the day from Warfordsburg, Pa., for their first protest in the nation’s capital.

They said they haven’t faced coronavirus vaccine mandates in their schools or workplaces but wanted to protest because they are fearful mandates may be imminent.

Police had a visible but not overwhelming presence on the mall on Sunday, with about 10 mounted officers lining the march route and US Park Police vehicles parked nearby. Officers were also at the Lincoln Memorial, where fences had been erected to prevent people from walking up the steps. A Metro police officer paced the area around the exit of the Smithsonian stop as march-goers carrying signs passed barefaced in violation of the transit system’s mask mandate.

The march was billed as a protest of mandates, rather than the medicines themselves. But similar rhetoric — emphasizing individual autonomy rather than untenable scientific ideas — has long characterized the broader anti-vaccine movement, and the march’s speakers included movement veterans such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Del Bigtree, founder of the anti-vaccine group Informed Consent Action Network. The event was being livestreamed on Bigtree’s website, The High Wire, which includes a prominent link that allows viewers to donate to ICAN.

Other speakers included physician Robert Malone, a critic of the coronavirus mRNA vaccines, and former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan, who in a November appearance on Fox News compared Fauci to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Public employee associations that have formed to protest their employers’ vaccine mandates, such as Feds for Medical Freedom and D.C. Firefighters Bodily Autonomy Affirmation Group, also participated.

“The goal is to show a unified front of bringing people together — vaccinated, unvaccinated, Democrats, Republicans, all together in solidarity,” said organizer Matt Tune, an unvaccinated 48-year-old from Chicago. He said he wants the event “to help change the current narrative … which is basically saying that we’re a bunch of weirdos and freaks who don’t care about humanity. And that’s not true at all.”

As speakers took to the stage, the crowd roared its approval at lines comparing vaccine mandates to the actions of authoritarian regimes such as Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union and railing against the news media for its reporting on the scientific evidence supporting the coronavirus vaccines.

Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first studies based on real-world data showing that the vaccines continue to provide strong protection against hospitalization from Omicron, Malone stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and falsely told thousands of cheering spectators that “the science is settled. They’re not working.”

An overwhelming body of evidence demonstrates that the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective for most who receive them. As of October, according to the most recent estimates from the CDC, those who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and a booster were 40 times less likely to die of the virus than the unvaccinated.

Nevertheless, national surveys show about 1 in 5 US adults remain unvaccinated. Among children ages 5 to 11, who became eligible for the shots in November, fewer than 20 percent are vaccinated.