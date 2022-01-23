Baker celebrates educational opportunity, proclaims Jan. 23-29 ‘Massachusetts school choice week’

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- “It is important for parents in Massachusetts to explore and identify the best education options available to their children,” reads a proclamation just issued by Governor Charlie Baker, recognizing this Jan. 23-29 as “Massachusetts School Choice Week.”

Gov. Baker's proclamation highlights the importance of Massachusetts' diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education. In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Baker joined more than a dozen other governors and more than 300 city and county leaders nationwide who have proclaimed School Choice Week in their territories.

For Massachusetts School Choice Week, community members have planned 432 events and activities across the state, including rallies, discussions, school open houses, and more. These activities aim to spread information about school types and learning opportunities, bringing encouragement and information as families school search. More than half of American families are considering, or have considered in the last year, choosing a new or different school.