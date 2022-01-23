Jan. 6 panel investigates Draft Plan to Seize 2020 Ballots

(Bloomberg) -- Congressional investigators have spoken with former Attorney General William Barr about a reported draft executive order to use the National Guard to seize ballot boxes after the 2020 election, according to the chairman of a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “We have talked to Department of Defense individuals.”

Politico reported last week on a never-issued draft executive order dated Dec. 16, 2020, as the administration of former President Donald Trump debated its response to Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election in November. It isn’t clear who wrote the document, according to Politico.