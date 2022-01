I am so glad to see that you are assigning a team of reporters to address climate change issues (“A sharper focus on the issue of our time,” Into the Red | Climate and the Fight of Our Lives, Page A1, Jan. 20). Nothing exceeds the emergency we are in with climate change as a matter of our survival, as an issue of social justice, and as an issue that touches everyone. It is vital at this time to focus on this complex concern. Bravo!

Judith Holt