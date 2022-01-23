US has taken its rightful place on the world stage

Re “Russia, China holding mirror up to US, and it’s not pretty” (Ideas, Jan. 16): The letter you published in response to Stephen Kinzer’s “China gives us a taste of our own medicine” is full of vitriolic comments, such as that “we provoke China and Russia,” we need to reduce our “imperialism and hegemony abroad,” and “many nations around the world hate us.”

In fact, the United States was hesitant to get involved in the two world wars (in which my father and grandfathers were US soldiers), and entered those conflicts only after they had been raging for a few years. After largely withdrawing from the world stage after the First World War, the United States did not make the same mistake twice, and stayed engaged in Europe and Asia after the Second World War, arguably preventing a World War III.