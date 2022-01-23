Acton-Boxborough boys, Newton North girls reign in MSTCA Division 1 relays

Sunday’s meet was concluding with an MSTCA Division 1 Relays title as long as A-B placed in the top six of the 4x400, and the energy was evident from a squad that was hyped about its performance full of upsets.

As Alex Landry seized the lead at the beginning of the final lap of the boys’ 4x400 relay, the junior was passing the Acton-Boxborough section next to the oval at the Reggie Lewis Center, prompting a roar.

Alex Landry finished off Acton-Boxborough's victory in the 4x400 relay, and the Division 1 boys' title, at the Reggie Lewis Center Sunday afternoon.

A-B, which catapulted from being picked to finish 18th (last) in the shuttle hurdles to first with two runners who had just started hurdling in the last week, won the 4x400 to outdistance runner-up Newton North, 80-66. Lexington (34) was third.

Junior Jack Poulin and sophomore Zachary Aryparodos were the newcomers to hurdles, with Poulin filling in just two days prior to replace Jacob Zhang, who tore his Achilles. A-B was seeded at 35 seconds and ran a 28.03.

“I didn’t expect it but I’m so glad it happened,” said Poulin, who plays lacrosse in the spring season. “I did all I could.”

“It was a hell of a ride,” said Aryparodos, who usually runs the sprint medley and the 4x400.

Sophomores Christoph Osseolmann-Chai and Noah Stegmeier were the hurdle regulars who started strong and put Acton-Boxborough in a position to win.

Newton North did, however, prevail in the girls’ meet, with the Tigers winning the 4x800 (9:53.14) and the shot put with a D1-record total of 33.03 meters to pull away from Andover, 50-39. Acton-Boxborough (26) and Wachusett (26) tied for third.

Viv Kane, Morgan Gallivan, Grace Doherty and Ciara Evans teamed up for the win in the 4x800, and the trio of Skye Petrie-Cameron (11.76), Julia Tulimieri (11.12) and Lily Siegelman (10.15) were dominant in the shot, breaking the mark of 31.30 set by Brockton in 1990.

In the boys’ shot, Newton North’s Max Klein (19.47), Zezo Beshir (14.72) and Alex Acuna (14.62) finished at 47.82 meters, breaking New Bedford’s 40-year-old D1 record (47.23).

Jordan Liss-Riordan, Annabel Cloney, Camille Jordan and Lucia Werner led the Brookline girls’ distance medley to a national-qualifying time of 12:30.68.

MTSCA Division 2 relays

The Wellesley girls registered upsets in the first two events of the Division 2 Relays, breaking a record along the way.

And by taking three of the next four events, plus a win in the long jump, the Raiders edged North Andover, 61-52, for the championship.

The Raiders’ 24.91 in the 4x50 bested a 24.99 by Tewksbury set in 2011. Chantal Coelho ran the first leg, Abigail Tucker and Emily Carp maintained a slim lead for the next two legs and Abby Lothian finished things off strong as Wellesley upset West Springfield and Hopkinton.

“Watching my teammates do that was absolutely incredible,” senior Megan Webb said of the record. “I was so proud of them, it was absolutely insane.”

Webb was part of three victories: the shuttle hurdles, long jump and 4x400.

The Raiders upset Natick and Hopkinton in the hurdles with a time of 30.67 achieved by Webb, Tucker, Lillie Caizzo and Maeve Frambes.

They proceeded to win the 4x800 comfortably (9:47.22) after Delaney Dyer found an extra burst of speed on the final lap of the third leg, allowing anchor Rory Clare to cruise to victory. Charlotte Tuxbury and Grace Wheelan ran the first two legs.

In the 4x200, Concord-Carlisle closed a gap of about 15 meters down to about two meters, but Coelho, Lothian, Annie Comella and Lara Kislal pulled out a 0.41-second win with a 1:47.53.

Wellesley tossed in a field event victory thanks to Webb notching the longest long jump (5.27 meters). Gaia Jacobs (4.95) and Comella (4.75) also contributed to the team’s total distance of 14.97.

The Raiders were up 11 with just the 4x400 to go, so the meet was clinched. But they won that event with Webb, Comella, Dyer and Clare combining for a 4:03.58.

In the boys’ meet, North Andover (62) ran comfortably ahead of runner-up Catholic Memorial (36), with victories in the 4x800 (8:22.93) and distance medley (10:49.06). The same four runners — Cam Reiland, Matthew McDevitt, Ryan Connolly and Jack Determan — ran both races.



