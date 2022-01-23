After a pair of tough one-point losses, Cathedral girls’ basketball gets job done in OT win vs. No. 20 Pentucket

“We learned, stayed poised and evolved from that,” said Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter. “We easily could have folded after having adversity [and] losing two good games to two very good teams.”

Against 20th-ranked Pentucket, the Panthers would not be denied. Cathedral rallied to force overtime and then outscored the visitors, 11-1, in the extra session, to secure a 60-50 victory.

The Cathedral girls’ basketball team held leads in the final 20 seconds against Catholic Central League rivals St. Mary’s and Bishop Fenwick in the past nine days. The Panthers lost both games by a point.

Yedidya Lebunga (13 points) hit a tough layup as time expired to tie the game at 49 and send it to overtime. For most of the first 32 minutes, the Panthers (8-6) struggled to rebound the ball and missed several easy buckets. Then they buckled down and played strong defense against Pentucket (7-3) when it mattered most.

“The fourth quarter, our defensive intensity picked up,” Lassiter said. “We just wore them down.”

Tayla Barros, a versatile 5-foot-10 guard, led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. She has been the engine for the Panthers all season long.

“Her basketball IQ is so high,” Lassiter said. “She knows the game in and out, and she can shoot the ball. She has good vision. She has a good handle. She has good size for her position.”

Sara Thompson added 12 points for Cathedral. Barros, Lebunga and Thompson are all juniors and the only upperclassmen on a team with eight freshmen and two eighth-graders. The learning curve has been difficult, but Sunday’s win is a sign of growth.

“To pull this one out today was a good sign for them to understand: OK, continue to buy in, continue working hard,” Lassiter said. “It’s going to pay off. And it did.”

Dover-Sherborn 62, Norton 47 — Hana Skeary scored 16 points and Brooke Canty added 14 as the Raiders improved to 3-5 with the Tri-Valley League win.

Hopkinton 51, Holliston 35 — Seniors Kiki Fossbender (15 points), Lexi Trendel (14 points, 11 rebounds), and Brooke Dougherty (12 points) paced the Panthers (4-3) to the Tri-Valley League win in the Mary Korbey Scholarship game.

Mansfield 45, King Philip 35 — Abby Wager’s 19 points and six steals paved the way for the Hornets (6-3) in the Hockomock League home victory.

Boys’ basketball

Beverly 80, TechBoston 68 — Ryder Frost put up 31 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists for the 10th-ranked Panthers (11-0) in the nonleague home win. Gabe Copeland had 12 points and 9 rebounds and Dylan Crowley contributed 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Bishop Fenwick 66, Danvers 45 — Jason Romans (9 points, 7 assists, 10 steals), Che Banks (21 points, 5 assists), Gianno Mercurio (10 points, 8 rebounds), and Mike Yentin (18 points) carried the host Crusaders (6-4) to the nonleague win.

Canton 59, Southeastern 46 — Senior Lanse Dorcelus (27 points) led the Bulldogs (5-4) to the nonconference win.

Natick 55, Wellesley 49 — Ryan Mela posted 28 points to power the Redhawks (4-3) to the Bay State Conference over visiting Wellesley.

St. John’s Prep 78, Lowell 46 — Mike O’Brien racked up 27 points in just three quarters as the Eagles (3-4) rolled to a nonleague win at home.

Girls’ gymnastics

Masconomet 148.2, Hamilton-Wenham/Manchester Essex 133.3 — Sophomore Bella Misiura (38.4) and freshman Meri Brandt (37.75) went 1-2 in the all-around to lead Masco to the sweep of H-W/ME and Danvers (127.05). Misuira won the vault (9.8), bars (9.7), and floor (9.45), and Brandt was first on the beam (9.5).

Boys’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 6, Lowell Catholic 1 — Juniors Matt Brown (2 goals) and Tyler Beals tallied their first varsity goals for the Cougars (5-1-2) in the nonleague win at the Tsongas Center.

Framingham 2, Brookline 1 — Senior Caleb Patrick scored in regulation and PJ Farese netted the overtime winner to lift the Flyers (3-4) to the Bay State Conference win at Walter Brown Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Norwood 1, Westwood 0 — Junior forward Morgan Roach scored the only goal of the game off an assist from her sister, Molly, a freshman, for the overtime winner as the No. 18 Mustangs (10-0) remained unbeaten with the Tri-Valley League win at the Canton Ice House. Junior goalie Lily Newman earned the shutout.

Canton 2, Sandwich 0 — Sophomore forward Anna Lehan and senior captain and forward Tess Khoury scored for the Bulldogs (7-5-0). Junior Carolyn Durand earned the shutout in goal for the nonleague victory at Gallo Arena.

Falmouth 6, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Senior forward Samantha McKenzie scored three goals and set up another, setting the program record for career points (115) as the Clippers (7-3-0) registered the Cape & Islands victory at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Pope Francis 3, Billerica/Chelmsford 0 — Senior Rowan Howe registered the shutout with 15 saves and sophomore Kaitlyn Ondrick put Pope Francis (5-3) on top for good with a power-play stroke. Senior Lauren Crocker and sophomore Lily Hayes tallied the other goals.

