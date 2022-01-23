Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after foul

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will have surgery next week to repair his broken right wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen during the third quarter of Friday night’s 94-90 loss at Milwaukee. The team said Caruso will be evaluated in six to eight weeks. It’s another tough blow for Chicago after it announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Caruso is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 28 games in his first season with Chicago. Caruso was driving to the basket when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. Allen has been singled out for hard fouls before. He served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

Sofia Goggia captured her fourth win in five women’s World Cup downhills this season despite a mishap-filled run in which the Italian was all over the shortened Olympia delle Tofane course in her home country. Goggia is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the race, allowing Goggia to strengthen her third-place position in the standings. Shiffrin holds a narrow 37-point lead over Petra Vlhová, who also didn’t race, while Goggia now trails Shiffrin by 197 points . . . Dave Ryding became the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup, triumphing in one of the classic slaloms of the men’s circuit in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Figure skating

Mihara tops Four Continents

Mai Mihara won her second career women’s Four Continents figure skating title in a strong recovery from missing out on the Japanese team for the Winter Olympics, and Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov took pairs gold for the United States. Mihara was near-flawless in the free skate with a program in Estonia, packed with triple jumps until she ran out of momentum on her final combination spin. It was still more than enough to keep her lead from the short program. Mihara scored a total 218.03 points to win a second Four Continents title after claiming the gold in 2017. Lu and Mitrofanov became the first US pair to win Four Continents gold since 2018 after recovering from Lu’s early fall on a triple toe loop to post 120.75 in the free skate for a total of 189.10.

College basketball

NU men drop eighth straight

Northeastern men (6-12, 0-7 Colonial Athletic Association) lost their eighth straight game when Zach Cooks came off the bench to score 19 points to carry visiting Hofstra (12-7, 4-2) to a 72-50 win. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points for the Huskies. Chris Doherty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Coleman Stucke had seven rebounds . . . Sukhmail Mathon scored 23 points to lead Boston University (13-8, 4-4 Patriot), to a 80-74 home victory against Lehigh (8-13, 5-3) . . . Jordan Jones came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift the Cornell to a 76-61 win over Harvard, the Big Red’s seventh consecutive home victory. Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (10-6, 2-2). Louis Lesmond added 14 points. Samuel Silverstein had 10 points . . . The Boston University women had their six-game winning streak snapped by Lehigh, 79-67, despite getting a game-high 24 points from junior Sydney Johnson and a career-high 22 points from Maren Durant. It was the first loss for the Terriers (10-8, 6-1) in the Patriot League. Lehigh improved to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in league play . . . Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17 to help second-ranked Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) win its 15th straight, 80-71, against No. 12 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2). The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit. Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer, TyTy Washington, only played eight minutes and scored 4 points before being helped off the court with a left ankle injury. He didn’t return.

Hockey

UMass shuts out NU men

Senior goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves and senior forward Bobby Trivigno posted two goals and an assist to help the UMass men skate to a 6-0 win against host Northeastern . . . Sophomore goalie Drew Commesso made 35 saves and junior forward Ethan Phillips scored two goals to lead Boston University’s men to a 4-0 victory against Vermont at Agganis Arena . . . Junior Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves to backstop Providence to a 1-1 tie against visiting Boston College . . . Abby New­hook, Alexie Guay, and Sidney Fess each scored a goal while Abigail Levy made 23 saves as the Boston College women topped host Holy Cross, 3-1 . . . The Harvard women beat host Quinnipiac, 3-2 . . . Jillian Dempsey scored two goals to help the host Boston Pride beat the Metropolitan Riveters, 3-1, in the women’s professional Premier Hockey Federation. Dempsey was assisted by McKenna Brand on both goals. Kaleigh Fratkin scored the Pride’s third goal.

