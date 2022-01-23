Elena Curtoni wins women’s super-G ahead of Beijing Olympics, while Sofia Goggia crashes again

Beat Feuz is again the man to beat heading to the Olympic downhill race at the Beijing Winter Games. Feuz’s Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt also showed again he has the talent and form to be Alpine skiing’s big new star in China. Feuz was 0.21 seconds ahead of Odermatt in a clear 1-2 finish for Switzerland’s stars on the storied Streif downhill course in the last World Cup speed race before the Olympics. Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was third, trailing 0.90 behind Feuz.

There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G on Sunday while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. For the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race, Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin . Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and placed 16th. The Italian team said Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament, and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — after she did the splits midway through another wild run, a day after she overcame a series of mishaps to win a downhill on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Goggia will aim to return in time to defend her Olympic downhill title on Feb. 15 at the Beijing Games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA women’s scoring record

Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma. She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all 2-pointers — for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference). Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern.

Caroline Ducharme leads UConn women over St. John’s

UConn freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points — her third time above 20 in the past four games — to help the ninth-ranked Huskies beat host St. John’s 75-57. Ducharme was 13 for 22 from the field. “ Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 18 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again. The Huskies remain short-handed by injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Taylor Soule scored a game-high 24 points and dished out four assists to help lift the Boston College women’s basketball team over Miami, 79-66, at Conte Forum.

Gonzaga revokes John Stockton’s season tickets over mask mandate

John Stockton, one of the most celebrated basketball players in history, is barred from attending games at his alma mater, Gonzaga University, because of an unwillingness to comply with the school’s mask mandate. Stockton revealed that his season tickets were revoked in an interview with The Spokesman Review. Stockton described the conversation with the university officials as both “congenial” and “not pleasant.”

BASKETBALL

NBA suspends Grayson Allen for game

Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors game against the Utah Jazz after experiencing soreness in his left knee. Thompson had the knee surgically repaired in July 2019 after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that year ... Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended by the NBA for one game for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.

MISCELLANY

Joe Yukica passes away

Joe Yukica, who served as football coach of New Hampshire Wildcats, Boston College, and Dartmouth, dies on Saturday. He was 90. Yukica was the offensive line coach at Dartmouth from 1961-65, then served as coach of New Hampshire from 1966-67 before moving on to take over at BC from 1968-77 and then returned to Dartmouth as head coach in 1978 where he won three Ivy League championships. Yukica, who also played tight end for Penn State from 1949-52, was also inducted into the Boston College Varsity Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He was the founding member of the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation ... Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who turns 48 next month, became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win following a tense duel between the two most successful drivers in the sport’s history... The Boston Pride came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Metropolitan Riveters at Warrior Ice Arena.