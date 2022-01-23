Jayson Tatum puts shooting woes behind him with 51 points in Celtics’ rout of Wizards

With a large contingent of Celtics fans raucously cheering every basket he made, Tatum subjected the Wizards to a 3-point barrage Sunday at Capital One Center, splashing a career-best 9 of 14 attempts from 3-point range en route to a season-high 51 points in the Celtics’ 116-97 runaway win.

Well, it’s time to talk about something else.

WASHINGTON — Jayson Tatum promised Friday he would snap out of his career-worst 3-point slump, saying “We can talk about something else.”

Tatum entered Sunday having missed 20 consecutive 3-pointers, going 0 for 19 in his last three games, a span of eight days without making a long-range shot. Seventy five seconds into the game, Tatum drained his first 3-pointer and suddenly he was playing Pop-a-Shot with 28-footers.

The Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak with one of their most impressive performances of the season, and Tatum was unstoppable, picking his spots for 3-point swishes and mixing in an array of drives. He also finished with 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Tatum scored 31 first-half points on 11-for-14 shooting and six 3-pointers as the Celtics raced to a 60-45 lead at the break. Thee same shots that clanged off the rim during his five-game shooting slump, a woeful stretch during which he went 37 for 97, were now rattling through the hoop.

Tatum’s teammates continually fed him the ball as he wore out the handful of Washington defenders.

He scored 17 more in the third quarter, including a stretch where he split two defenders for a soaring two-handed dunk, and then added back-to-back threes for an 89-62 lead and his 48th point late in the third period.

He reentered in the fourth quarter and scored his 50th on a floater. It was his third career 50-plus point regular season game and first of the season.

