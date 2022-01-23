Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu out after opening-drive collision with Buffalo’s Josh Allen

Mathieu was checked briefly in the blue sideline tent before he was taken to the locker room. The team soon announced he’d been put into concussion protocol and would not return.

The Chiefs had held the Bills to fourth-and-2 at midfield when Allen took off on a designed run. Mathieu went low trying to tackle the 240-pound quarterback and his helmet collided with Allen’s knee.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was ruled out of Sunday night’s divisional playoff game with Buffalo after taking a knee from Bills quarterback Josh Allen while trying to make a tackle on the opening drive.

Allen converted that fourth-down run, then the Bills converted again on fourth-and-goal at the Kansas City 1 to take a 7-0 lead in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game won by the Chiefs.

Kansas City was missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs’ 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers.

Tennessee, again, left to lament wasted chance as No. 1 seed

The Tennessee Titans had the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage along with Derrick Henry making a return just in time for the postseason. The team that used an NFL-high 91 players during the regular season, most ever in a non-strike season, had everyone available.

Once again, it wasn’t enough. Not with all the mistakes the Titans made Saturday in losing to Cincinnati, 19-16.

“It’s super shocking,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “None of us expected this.”

The Titans clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win in the regular-season finale. This loss snapped a three-game winning streak for a team that had won four of its previous five.

“We didn’t get the job done,” said receiver A.J. Brown who had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. “We’re not here to see how good the regular season can be. We’re trying to win the Super Bowl.”

The Titans (12-6) lost for the third time as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, with this joining a pair of divisional losses to Baltimore after the 2000 and 2008 seasons. This also is the second straight playoff loss at home for Tennessee, which lost a wild-card game to Baltimore a year ago. Tennessee has not won a playoff game at home since January 2003.

“Tonight we were on the wrong side of a tight game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Tennessee tied an NFL record held by four other teams with nine sacks led by Jeffery Simmons, who had three. Seven different Titans had at least half a sack, and safety Amani Hooker became the first defender to intercept Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in six games.

It just wasn’t enough, not when Ryan Tannehill, picked off 14 times in the regular season, was intercepted three times.

“We all have to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Vrabel said. “Ryan, nobody feels worse than Ryan does. There were some contact, and, I mean, on the last one it’s like, where would you want him to put the ball any differently, in a better spot? So, they let them play, and that’s how it goes.”

San Francisco DC latest to interview for Minnesota top job

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviewed with Minnesota for its head coaching job, becoming the eighth interviewee one day after his 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship game by beating the Packers in Green Bay. The Vikings fired both coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Jan. 10.

The GM job is reportedly down to two candidates: Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Both are scheduled to have second interviews this week, with second interviews for coaching candidates expected to follow.

Ryans, 37, played 10 seasons in the NFL and joined the San Francisco staff in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach, rising to the inside linebackers in 2018 and promoted to DC in January when Robert Saleh left to become head coach of the Jets. The 49ers ranked third in total defense this season.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, among those to to interview for both the Vikings’ and Jaguars’ head jobs, is “firmly in the running” in Minnesota, noting Bowles hails from New Jersey, which is where Vikings owner Zygi Wilf grew up. Bowles is also expected to get a second interview in Jacksonville.

Cincinnati DC becomes third to talk with Giants

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

Anarumo spoke with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara and new general manager Joe Schoen on a video conference call. He is the third candidate interviewed, following offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Bills. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former head coach in Atlanta, is expected to interview Monday.

Anarumo has been the Bengals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons, helping them reach the AFC title game with a win over the Titans on Saturday. The 55-year-old has been a coach for more than 30 years, the past 10 in the NFL, and was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.

The Giants fired coach Joe Judge two days after the regular season ended. Embattled general manager Dave Gettleman retired after four years in which New York went 19-46.

Sean Payton noncommittal on 2022 with New Orleans

NFL Network reported Sunday that Saints coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans, despite three years and at least $45 million remaining on his contract.

Payton, who joined the Saints in 2006 and is the NFL’s second longest tenured head coach behind Bill Belichick, is reportedly on vacation but has “gone dark on several people close to him.” New Orleans won four of its final five games this season to finish 9-8, but missed the playoffs for the first time 2016 in its first season after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.

The report notes Payton has previously been approached about working in TV.