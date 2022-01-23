Marcus Smart’s pregame words of encouragement inspired his Celtics teammates

Smart said he pulled his teammates aside and specifically had conversations with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum , offering encouragement as the Celtics try to overcome an inconsistent first three months and turnaround their season.

Smart, who returned from a six-game absence on the Health and Safety protocol and with a quadriceps bruise, gave an inspiration speech to his teammates prior to the Celtics 116-87 win over the Washington Wizards, a moment that could perhaps jumpstart what has been a disappointing season.

WASHINGTON — Marcus Smart made just as much of an impact Sunday before the game as he did during the Celtics’ runaway win.

“I pulled everybody aside right before the tipoff and I just told everybody I love all you guys, I’m here and looking for everybody’s success,” he said. “I know, obviously, things haven’t been doing our way, but we just have to go out there and do what we know we have to do.

“I pulled Jayson and Jaylen and told them separately and went down the line with everybody on the team individually and told them I appreciate them, proud of them. I told Jayson and Jaylen, keep playing, don’t worry about it.”

Smart said he and his teammates have heard the criticism and realize there is a growing list of doubters after each frustrating loss.

“This is us vs. everybody,” he said. “Nobody really believes in us, but us on this team. That’s how we feel. We hear the noise, we see it. It’s us vs. everybody. That’s the mindset we have, the mindset we got to keep and we have to let that fuel us. We’ve been knocked down a few times this season, but yet we keep getting up and fighting and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Zone troubles

Celtics coach Ime Udoka understands why teams employ zone defenses against his cold-shooting club. The Washington Wizards followed the path of several other teams and threw wrinkles of zones at his team Sunday afternoon before the Celtics shattered them with a barrage of 3-point shots.

Friday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was a classic example of the Celtics’ inability to score against a zone. Boston did not score a field goal for the final 7:18, missing all 10 of their shots in the 109-105 loss.

The zone confused the Celtics into poor shot selections while they missed open looks on other occasions.

“I don’t think it’s anything new,” Udoka said. “We’ve seen the most zone in the league this year and what it looked like in the last seven minutes is the shots that we made initially to get the 11-point lead, we missed a few.

“They started to double Jayson and we moved the ball for the most part and got the shots that we were getting before and obviously game on the line it’s a make-or-miss league at that point and it would be difficult outcome.”

Udoka said he was also annoyed with the team’s defensive breakdowns, such allowing open threes from Anfernee Simons and Robert Covington. A lack of boxing out Yusuf Nurkic, who gathered an offensive rebound and scored on the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

“Defensively, we had quite a few mishaps and two late offensive rebounds that really hurt us,” Udoka said. “It was a combination of everything. Defensively not as strong as he had been, but offensively the looks they got wide open, Romeo [Langford] and Grant [Williams]had made those prior to that point.”

Scoreboard watching

Sunday was a key game for the Celtics and Wizards, two Eastern Conference teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament and break into the top six seeds. One half game separated the 10th-seeded Celtics and the ninth-seeded Wizards entering tipoff, and the playoff race is something that’s becoming an emerging topic with 30-plus games left.

“Coaches, we’re looking at it consistently,” Udoka said. “We don’t really talk to players much about it. Understanding consistency is the main thing, how we can get a nice stretch of games going. That will take care of itself as far as standings. You look at a three-game difference that will take you from 10th to seventh or sixth or fifth, even.

“Our main thing is to try to be consistent. We had a stretch, won seven out of 10, even with that, the San Antonio game and the 25-point loss lead to New York, we could have been 9-1 in those 10. We were trending in the right way overall, that’s why the last one stung, taking a step back. Those ones we can’t give away at this point in the season.”

Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said his players are well aware of the standings and the Wizards’ playoff position.

“You don’t want to inundate them with rankings,” he said. “It’s more about us. One good week and that changes. One bad stretch and you go the other way. It’s not insurmountable but we’re 6½ games out so it’s plenty of time to make up some ground but you just need to be mindful.”

A welcomed return

The Celtics welcomed back Smart and Aaron Nesmith to the lineup, a rare occasion where the club had no injuries or COVID-19 issues with any players. It was the second time Smart has contracted coronavirus. He was the first Celtics player to be diagnosed in March 2020. Nesmith missed two games with a sprained ankle and should add depth to the bench. It’s been a difficult season for the second-year swingman who seems to experience injury or COVID issues when he starts playing well. He scored 15 points over a two-game period before spraining his ankle Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans . . . Unseld returned from a four-game absence in the Health and Safety protocol and said his symptoms felt like a “minor cold” but said, “after missing four games it felt like I missed them all.” . . . With his career-high nine 3-pointers, Tatum increased his 3-point percentage from 31.1 to 32.4 percent

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.