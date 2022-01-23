Twitter take its shots at Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ early playoff exit

After the top-seeded Packers went crashing out of the playoffs in the divisional round on Sunday, Twitter wasted no time in serving up jabs for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The three-time MVP — who may be en route to a fourth honor — put himself in the crosshairs of many with a turbulent season, after sitting out mandatory minicamp amid significant strife between quarterback and franchise, testing positive for COVID-19 after making misleading statements about his vaccination status, and making various controversial comments throughout the season.

So when Rodgers and the Packers failed to score a touchdown after the opening drive in yet another playoff disappointment, the social media reaction was swift and often ruthless.