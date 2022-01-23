Twitter take its shots at Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ early playoff exit

After the top-seeded Packers went crashing out of the playoffs in the divisional round on Sunday, Twitter wasted no time in serving up jabs for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The three-time MVP — who may be en route to a fourth honor — put himself in the crosshairs of many with a turbulent season, after sitting out mandatory minicamp amid significant strife between quarterback and franchise, testing positive for COVID-19 after making misleading statements about his vaccination status, and making various controversial comments throughout the season.
So when Rodgers and the Packers failed to score a touchdown after the opening drive in yet another playoff disappointment, the social media reaction was swift and often ruthless.
Advertisement
every corner of twitter coming together to dunk on aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/wK305VaUbF— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2022
Wild that Aaron Rodgers didn’t get better protection against the Niners with his natural immunity— Zito (@_Zeets) January 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers gonna wait for all the research to come in before he declares this score final— Drew Magary (@drewmagary) January 23, 2022
Decent chance Tom Brady wins more Super Bowls with the Bucs than Aaron Rodgers wins with the Packers.— Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) January 23, 2022
I guess Aaron Rodgers decided to boycott the Super Bowl after all.— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022
We all thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, which has happened before— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 23, 2022
Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled.— Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
Didn’t need to draft him. They own him. #49ers https://t.co/YsjfjJH0fF— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2022
Does anyone else have absolutely no sympathy for Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/qvHo2SaNHv— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 23, 2022
credible vaccine a 49ers— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 23, 2022
research playoff defense
🤝
Things Aaron Rodgers can’t read
aaron rodgers receiving more jabs tonight than he has all year— Joon Lee (@joonlee) January 23, 2022
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.