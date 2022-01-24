Bad Bunny to play Fenway Park Aug. 18

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is coming to Fenway Park Aug. 18 as part of the artist’s first US and Latin America stadium tour.

Bad Bunny, who has been the most listened-to artist on Spotify for the past two years, announced his 29-show “World’s Hottest Tour” Monday, according to a press release. Grammy-nominated artist Alesso will join Bad Bunny at Fenway.

Tickets for the Aug. 18 Fenway Park show will be available for the general public to purchase starting Friday at noon at www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/bad-bunny. Other Fenway Park shows include the Zac Brown Band on July 15, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on Aug. 5-6, Aerosmith on Sept. 8, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 10.