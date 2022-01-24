fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bad Bunny to play Fenway Park Aug. 18

By Sam Trottenberg Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is shown in concert at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December.RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is coming to Fenway Park Aug. 18 as part of the artist’s first US and Latin America stadium tour.

Bad Bunny, who has been the most listened-to artist on Spotify for the past two years, announced his 29-show “World’s Hottest Tour” Monday, according to a press release. Grammy-nominated artist Alesso will join Bad Bunny at Fenway.

Tickets for the Aug. 18 Fenway Park show will be available for the general public to purchase starting Friday at noon at www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/bad-bunny. Other Fenway Park shows include the Zac Brown Band on July 15, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on Aug. 5-6, Aerosmith on Sept. 8, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 10.

Advertisement




Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video