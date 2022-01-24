BSO’s Chamber Players introduce new work by Michael Gandolfi

Ahlbeck taught at New England Conservatory, performed often as a substitute with the BSO, and frequently played principal oboe with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. She was married to BSO bassoonist Richard Ranti, and passed away in 2015 at age 57 after a brutal battle with a degenerative brain disease.

On Sunday afternoon in Jordan Hall, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players introduced Michael Gandolfi’s compelling new work entitled “Where can I go from your spirit.” Yes it was a world premiere, but also a local one in a more elevated, meaningful sense: a Boston-based composer, commissioned by the BSO to create a work for its principal oboe, John Ferrillo, dedicated to the memory of a beloved local musician and colleague, oboist Laura Ahlbeck.

All world premieres of new works are also, by definition, local premieres. But they are not all equally local.

Advertisement

At Ferrillo’s request, the new work incorporates text from Psalm 139, which was among the works of Scripture through which he attempted to console Ahlbeck during her illness. Gandolfi asked the poet Jill Peláez Baumgaertner to assemble the libretto, which she did by drawing from the psalm, from her own work, and from the mystical verse of the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.

By calling his work a Cantata, Gandolfi positions it squarely within a tradition of applied religious music, a tradition defined by Bach. Yet one senses no anxiety in this influence. Gandolfi in fact leans into the tradition by structuring his piece specifically as a dialogue cantata, with an instrumental ensemble supporting two vocal soloists, a soprano and baritone, representing respectively, a soul and its salvation.

Anyone expecting a somber memorial work, however, one perhaps duly and dully beholden to Baroque tradition, would have been pleasantly surprised by Sunday’s performance. “Where can I go from your spirit” has roots in Bach but the mature tree is distinctly Gandolfian: eloquent and bright, with a thrumming post-minimalism at its core. There is also poignant, piquant instrumental writing especially for the oboe (played on Sunday by Ferrillo), punctuated with meticulous splashes of percussion.

Advertisement

Yet it is the winsome, dark lyricism of the vocal writing that ultimately sets the work’s tone. With the help of the text’s clear narrative arc — in which a sprightly soul who at first “travels with the breeze” is brought into contemplation of her own aloneness and mortality — this score manages somehow to come across as both extroverted and inward-facing, vibrant but wise. The music reflects on ultimate truths while preserving its lightness of being.

Both soprano Sophia Burgos and baritone John Brancy sang with expressive commitment and musical sensitivity. And conductor Anna Rakitina led the mixed ensemble made up of 10 BSO players with clarity and care. Overall, I can’t recall being more taken by a Gandolfi premiere.

The rest of Sunday’s program featured generous accounts of standard repertoire: Bartok’s “Contrasts” and Dvorak’s Quintet in G, Op. 77. Whatever the audience lacked in size on a winter afternoon during a pandemic, it made up for in the sincerity of its appreciation.

BOSTON SYMPHONY CHAMBER PLAYERS

At Jordan Hall, Sunday, Jan. 23

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.