This week’s TV: A Netflix price hike, ‘The Gilded Age’ arrives, and a Janet Jackson doc

But as Josef Adalian of Vulture points out , the reaction to the price hike has been muted, compared with the loud responses to earlier price increases by the company in the past decade. No outcry so far, even while the hike puts the price for Netflix above that of HBO Max, which costs $14.99 (for the no-ads version).

On Jan. 14, Netflix announced that it was raising the monthly subscription price of its most popular plan , its “Standard” HD tier. The old price, $13.99 a month, will go up to $15.49 on subscribers’ next bills (and immediately for new customers). Netflix’s overall subscriber growth has begun to plateau, and all those billions spent making shows need to come from somewhere.

Jan. 24-30

Maybe that’s because at this point, Netflix subscribers think of the service as a must-have. Many of them may have gotten into streaming through Netflix in the first place, and they can’t imagine life without it, the first cut being the deepest and all that. They pay the Netflix bill like they pay the gas bill. They might sign onto and then cancel various other services like Hulu or Apple TV+ every few months, just to catch up on their original shows — which is something I continually recommend to Globe readers — but they hold tightly to Netflix throughout, no matter what.

I wonder, what do Globe readers — some of whom still haven’t accepted the reality that commercial-free quality TV series come at a price — think about the Netflix hike?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “The Afterparty” is a whodunit comedy from Chris Miller and Phil Lord of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” It’s set at a high school reunion; there’s a murder and all of the guests are held and questioned by Tiffany Haddish’s cop — the “afterparty” of the title. Each of the eight episodes, which premiere on Friday on Apple TV+, is shown from a different character’s point of view, as on “The Affair.” The promising cast also features Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Dave Franco, and Ike Barinholtz.

2. With “The Gilded Age,” writer-producer Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey” moves from PBS to HBO to look at old money on the brink of the modern age in 1880s New York. There are lush drawing rooms, snobs with big inheritances, and servants with their own dramas downstairs. The strong cast on the nine-episode show, which premieres on Monday at 9 p.m., includes the always excellent Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, and Nathan Lane. I’ve seen the first five episodes, and here is my enthusiastic review.

3. Both A&E and Lifetime are running the new authorized, two-night, four-hour look at Janet Jackson on the 40th anniversary of her first album. The filmmakers were given access to home videos, and they interviewed fans including Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mariah Carey. Premiering Friday at 8 p.m., “Janet” will also feature the singer talking about her famous Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake and her feelings about the allegations against her brother Michael.

4. A lot of us would prefer not to talk about Bill Cosby, the one-time “America’s Dad” whose conviction for aggravated indecent assault was vacated last year. But W. Kamau Bell goes there in his four-part docu-series “We Need to Talk About Cosby.” Bell talks to comedians, journalists, and Cosby accusers, beginning Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime. In the preview, he asks, “What do we do with everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?”

5. “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” sounds like a subtle spoof . . . JK. The eight-episode Netflix series, which premieres on Friday, makes broad fun of psychological thrillers, with Kristen Bell starring as a woman who spends her days drinking wine and watching her neighbors. One day, of course, she thinks she witnesses a murder. Michael Ealy and Cameron Britton are in the cast.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian” A new stand-up special from the master of “Master of None.” Netflix, Tuesday

“Astrid & Lilly Save the World” High school BFFs open a portal to a monster dimension in this new series. Syfy, Wednesday 10 p.m.

“Promised Land” A Latino soap set in California’s Sonoma Valley starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, and Bellamy Young. ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Resident Alien” The second-season premiere of Alan Tudyk’s series. Syfy, Wednesday 9 p.m.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.