Stock market tumble continues after its worst week since the beginning of the pandemic

Markets have seen three consecutive weekly declines to kick off 2022, as investors have been gripped by worry over inflation's growing threat to the economic recovery and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will aggressively raise interest rates to combat it. The sell-off has battered all sectors and heaped losses on high-risk and speculative areas of the market such as cryptocurrencies. Now, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting and on the flurry of earnings reports from giants like Tesla, Apple, 3M, GE, Boeing and others in the coming days.

U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday coming off their worst week since the beginning of the pandemic, with the S&P 500 index slipping into correction territory and the Dow tumbling more than 700 points.

Wall Street is in a "white knuckle period" and investors are desperate for good news, according to Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities.

"It's been a nightmare 2022 thus far for investors," Ives told The Post in an email. "Right now, risk assets including tech stocks and Bitcoin are all being sold globally with nowhere to hide."

After enduring its worst week since March 2020, all major U.S. indexes posted major declines Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 720 points, or 2.1%. The S&P 500 tumbled 2.6% into a correction, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged deeper into a correction, sliding more than 3%.

Big names felt the pain: Tesla was down more than 7% in morning trading, while Netflix slid 6%. Chipmaker Nvidia fell more than 4.5% and Moderna declined more than 5.8%.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have shed about $130 billion in value in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin falling tumbling 8% to $33,322 and Ethereum falling more than 12% to around $2,180.

Those hoping for volatility to diminish in the coming days are likely to be disappointed, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Tensions around the Fed's plans and growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have weighed on an already edgy market. So far this year, volatility has more than doubled, according to Cboe's volatility index.

"Perhaps Apple, Microsoft and Tesla can come to the rescue with some knockout numbers when they report this week," Mould said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. "On the other hand, a series of disappointing updates from these technology titans would only undermine sentiment further."

Americans are wrestling with the highest inflation in 40 years, which has sent prices sharply higher on everything from groceries to gas to home appliances. A move to raise interest rates could ease the pain but could also limit economic activity, which often hits stocks, particularly highflying companies, hard.

To break even for January, the S&P 500 index would have to recover more than 9% before next week. The brutal start to 2022 isn't necessarily a "reliable predictor of a down year," Chris Larkin, eTrade's managing director of trading, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. Still, "three-week losing streaks at the top of a year have some less-than-bullish historical connotations."

Even oil markets, which had been bucking the negative trends of 2022, were weighed down by Monday’s sell-off. West Texas intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell nearly 2.8% to trade around $82.76. Brent crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined more than 2.4% to trade around $85.75.