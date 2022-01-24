A wild ride for stocks, and an anxious wait for Fed’s plan on inflation

Even with the improbable comeback, stocks have gotten off to a terrible start this year, reflecting myriad concerns about the economy, the pandemic, and the geopolitical showdown with Russia over Ukraine.

Investors — their anxiety growing over how aggressively the Fed will boost interest rates — took stock prices on a wild ride Monday, with the three major indexes plunging before staging a stunning rebound to end the day in positive territory.

Stocks lost ground in each of the first three weeks of 2022 as investors worked through the implications of the Fed’s plan, disclosed last month, to wind down its easy money policies as it pivots to cooling off inflation.

Higher interest rates, the Fed’s main inflation-fighting tool, are almost always bad for the stock market. That’s because they reduce the value of corporate profits, which are the foundation of stock prices, and hamper economic growth by making borrowing more expensive.

Investors are worried that the Fed won’t be able to constrain rising consumer prices without inadvertently triggering a recession — a balancing act made all the more difficult by the pandemic, which has fueled inflation by disrupting supply chains. Inflation ran at 7 percent last year, the highest since the 1980s.

“It’s a tough time to be a central banker,” said Michael Klein, a Tufts University economist and executive editor of Econofact, which publishes analyses of pressing economic issues by experts in the field.

What’s more, the Omicron variant has so impacted businesses since the holidays that economists are forecasting a slowdown in growth even before the Fed begins hiking rates, most likely in March. And the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine has only added to Wall Street’s agita, which was in full view Monday.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,100 points, or more than 3 percent, by lunchtime. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index tumbled nearly 5 percent. But the indexes ended the day up 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The recovery was a relief, but it’s still been a painful January for investors. The S&P 500 index has lost ground on 10 of the 16 trading days this year, and is down 7.5 percent so far. The Dow has lost 5.4 percent this month.

Nasdaq, which typically gets hit harder by rising interest rates than the Dow or S&P 500, has been in retreat since peaking in mid-November. It has lost 14 percent since then, exceeding the decline of 10 percent or more that defines a correction.

On Monday, the sharp swings were driven by “the intensified level of uncertainty” among investors, according to Lindsey Bell, chief markets strategist at Ally Financial Inc. “The hardest part of times like this is the waiting for clarity,” she said in a daily market analysis.

The hope on Wall Street is that the Fed will offer some clarity on Wednesday, when it wraps up its first two-day monetary policy meeting of the year and chairman Jerome Powell takes questions at a news conference. Most forecasters have been expecting the central bank to raise its benchmark rate four times this year, by a total of 1 percentage point, to 1.25 percent. That would bring the so-called federal funds rate to its pre-pandemic level.

But some of Monday’s market consternation was caused by a Goldman Sachs research note suggesting that the Fed could raise rates as many as seven times this year. The firm said Omicron could aggravate price increases and force more Fed rate increases.

“That reignited a lot of concerns,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.

Roth said investors would also be paying close attention to Powell’s comment about reducing the size of the Fed’s holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-back securities. The Fed had been buying tens of millions of dollars of these investments as a way to keep money flowing through the financial system. Now Wall Street wants to know how much of its holdings it will let mature and how much it might sell.

Roth said the Fed’s moves this year will be driven by the course of inflation. He noted that most economists see inflation falling to about 3 percent by the end of the year. If that forecast holds, central bank officials would likely see no reason to boost rates more than four times.

“If inflation stuck at 4 percent or higher, the Fed would be much more aggressive,” Roth said.

At John Hancock Investment Management, co-chief investment strategist Matthew Miskin is optimistic, arguing that all the uncertainty now weighing on Wall Street will dissipate as the year progresses.

“In our view, the economic growth ‘air pocket’ we are experiencing from Omicron will subside later this quarter, the Fed will communicate a more dovish path [on inflation] as a possibility over the year, and geopolitical risks will eventually subside,” he said in an e-mail.

