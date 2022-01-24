Gordon Ramsay’s Back Bay restaurant opens its doors

“The new restaurant gives guests a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes them on a culinary journey around the world,” according to a statement from Gordon Ramsay North America, the company that represents Ramsay and his ventures. Ramsay is also a TV personality, known for hosting profanity-spewing, chef-berating shows such as “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Ramsay currently has 12 restaurants open across the US and holds several Michelin stars.

Ramsay’s Kitchen opened on Monday in the Back Bay’s Mandarin Oriental hotel on Boylston Street. The 7,000-square-foot space represents a new dining concept for the UK chef, and it occupies the former Bar Boulud space, which closed in 2020 after six years, a casualty of the pandemic.

The scallops at Ramsay's Kitchen. MANNY RODRIGUEZ

Ramsay’s Kitchen accommodates more than 180 guests, and includes a bar, lounge, main dining room, raw bar, two private dining areas, and a seasonal patio. The restaurant has employed more than 160 people, the statement said.

The Ramsay’s Kitchen menu showcases the celebrated chef’s “most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes” from his culinary career, according to the statement. The menu offers “elevated, yet approachable family-style plates, entrées, and craft cocktails,” and features signature dishes such as Ramsay’s beef Wellington and braised lamb shank, plus reimagined fan favorites “with a local Boston twist” like the lobster and clam bouillabaisse.

The beef Wellington at Ramsay's Kitchen. MANNY RODRIGUEZ

“I’m very excited to be opening the very first Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, in this exceptional culinary city with so many talented chefs and incredible restaurants,” Ramsay said in the statement. “This concept is very close to my heart and celebrates all of my favorite culinary adventures and global destinations. Our team couldn’t be more excited to take guests on that journey.”

The restaurant’s atmosphere is “relaxed but upscale,” and features dark accent colors and rich furnishings to create a “cozy, intimate setting,” according to the statement. Several style elements are meant to emulate aspects of the city’s history and architecture. The restaurant’s back bar, for example, is meant to look like Boston’s cable-stayed Zakim bridge, and its use of blue marble is a nod to the city’s waterfront.

Inside Ramsay's Kitchen. Warren Patterson Photography, Inc.

“It’s a great honor to join the Boston community with Ramsay’s Kitchen,” said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America. “This concept is a true culinary destination and is one that’s very unique. The menu and restaurant space is unlike any other Gordon Ramsay restaurant ... We look forward to continuing our expansion plans in Boston and other culinary destinations around North America.”

Ramsay began expanding the number of restaurants he has in the United States in 2019 when private equity firm Lion Capital acquired a stake in his North American operation, according to previous Globe reporting. Lion plans to invest $75 million over a five-year period as part of a plan for Ramsay and Abdallah to open 50 to 100 restaurants.

Gordon Ramsay walks into Barefoot Bob's in Hull on May 15, 2012, during the filming of "Kitchen Nightmares." Scott Eisen

In a previous conversation with The Globe, Ramsay said he is considering other restaurant locations in Boston and elsewhere in New England. He said he fell in love with the Boston area when he visited about 10 years ago to shoot his “Kitchen Nightmares” show. He’s also impressed by the restaurant scene in Portland, Maine, where he traveled recently while filming “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen is located at 774 Boylston St. inside Mandarin Oriental, and it open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast service will be offered later in the year. For more information or to book a reservation, visit ramsayskitchen.com or call 857-289-0771.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.