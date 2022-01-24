2 Mass. residents injured in snowmobile crashes in N.H.

Stober suffered an unknown leg injuryand was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospitalin Colebrook, N.H., for treatment.

Susan Stober, 62, of West Roxbury crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. Friday on Primary Trail 139 off of River Road in Pittsburg, N.H., after losing control of a rental snowmobile, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A woman and a man from Massachusetts were injured in separate snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire, accounting for two of seven total crashes this weekend, officials said.

“Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that inattention and not excessive speed was the primary contributing factor in this crash,” the statement said.

Advertisement

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Daniel Sevigny, 62, of Fitchburg was ejected from his snowmobile on Corridor 12 in Berlin, N.H., after the snowmobile ski hit a rock in the trail that caused it to tilt, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

He landed off the trail in a group of trees, and members of his riding group called 911, the statement said. Sevigny’s crash was one of three on Saturday in Coos County, officials said.

The Berlin Fire Department transported Sevigny to an ambulance that took him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., officials said. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the cause of Sevigny’s crash appears to be “inexperience and inattention.”

In one statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game urged riders to be cautious on trails.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone that trail conditions and ice thicknesses vary widely throughout the state and are marginal in many areas, making riding more dangerous,” the statement said.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.