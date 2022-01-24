Bike lane traffic cones over Mass. Ave. Bridge tossed into river by vandals

Jonathan Gulliver, the state’s highway administrator, tweeted Monday morning about the potential dangers the vandalism could bring.

In November, in a pilot program, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation turned the four-lane road spanning the Charles into a two-lane road with a buffer of cones between cars and the bike lanes on each side.

Over the weekend, vandals threw dozens of traffic cones shielding newly widened bike lanes on the Massachusetts Avenue bridge into the Charles River.

“This creates a hazard for all road users and is polluting the Charles,” Gulliver said.

The cones have since been replaced. Gulliver urged anyone with information about this incident to contact law enforcement.

The bike lanes on the Massachusetts Avenue bridge are part of an effort to increase safety for bikers in one of the Boston region’s most difficult to areas to navigate by bike. The configuration will remain in place at least through the winter months to measure the protected lanes’ impact on safety.

Transit and bicycle advocates have been pushing for changes to the bridge, citing drivers’ tendency to zoom past the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Bicycles made up 17.6 percent of vehicles using the bridge in fall 2019 and reached around 25 percent during rush hour times, according to a survey by the City of Boston conducted in September of that year.

Taylor Dolven of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.