Federal judge in Boston denies bail for Russian national charged in $80 million stock fraud plot

A lawyer for Klyushin, who was arrested in March 2021 in Switzerland and who court records indicate once received a medal of honor from the office of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had asked that his client be released on a $2.5 million bond.

A federal judge in Boston on Monday denied a bail request from a Russian national with ties to his home government whose currently charged in Massachusetts with making tens of millions of dollars on illegal stock trades using information stolen from U.S. computer networks. meaning he’ll remain locked up pending trial.

“The defendant has absolutely no ties to the United States nor does he have any incentive to remain,” Bowler wrote. “If convicted, he faces a lengthy period of incarceration in addition to significant financial consequences. The defendant, who has a history of extensive international travel, has never lived in the United States nor does he have any significant ties or family in this country. In addition, he appears to have substantial financial means and the degree of sophistication needed to facilitate clandestine flight.”

Klyushin’s attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the ruling.

Prosecutors have alleged that Klyushin and two co-defendants “hacked into US networks, stole inside information, and cheated honest investors out of millions of dollars.”

Both co-defendants remain at large, and one of them, Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer, has been indicted separately in two other US cases charging “hacking, influence, and disinformation efforts targeting the 2016 U.S. elections, international anti-doping agencies, sporting federations, and anti-doping officials,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Klyushin and his co-conspirators reaped “in excess of $80 million” in trading revenue off the insider information they allegedly obtained, prosecutors have alleged.

According to prosecutors, Klyushin’s company, M-13, is used by the Russian government and offers “services that emulate computer network attacks.”

Bowler wrote in Monday’s ruling that Klyushin’s company employs 150 people including his wife.

“The Pretrial Services report lists the defendant’s unverified net worth as approximately $7 million including real estate in Russia and London and a yacht valued in excess of $4 million,” Bowler wrote, noting that Klyushin was arrested last March in Switzerland after coming off a private jet. “The report notes that this figure does not include securities/brokerage accounts seized by the government in relation to this case.”

Assistant US Attorney Seth B. Kosto, writing in a December pleading seeking to have Klyushin held without bail, said the Russian government also tried to extradite Klyushin while he was in Switzerland fighting extradition to the US.

“The Russian government—from whom the defendant received the Medal of Honor ... and bearing the signature of the President of the Russian Federation—also wants the defendant out of Massachusetts,” Kosto wrote. “According to press reports, it filed a competing request for the defendant’s extradition to Switzerland shortly after he was arrested—a tactic Russia has used in other extradition matters involving its citizens arrested abroad.”

A status conference in Klyushin’s case is slated for Feb. 8.

