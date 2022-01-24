Fire breaks out at Dorchester hotel for second-straight day

He said no one was hurt and the occupants managed to “self evacuate.” The cause of Monday’s fire remains under investigation. Alkins said fire officials will await word from building inspectors later in the afternoon to see when guests and staff can re-enter the building.

Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman, said via phone that Monday’s fire was a one-alarm blaze called in around 11 a.m. He said Monday’s fire, like Sunday’s, had started on the second floor, but this time in a different unit.

A fire broke out Monday morning at the Ramada by Wyndham Boston hotel in Dorchester, the second blaze at the establishment in as many days, officials said.

An MBTA bus was on scene Monday to help the displaced stay warm, Alkins said.

Monday’s fire followed an earlier blaze that broke out on the second floor of the hotel Sunday, around 2:50 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m. the fire had been knocked down, and firefighters were working to vent the heavy smoke that had filled the building, the department said on Twitter.

No one was injured in the blaze, and Alkins said Monday that total damages to the hotel were at an estimated $175,000. It wasn’t immediately clear how many guests were displaced by Monday’s fire.

Officials said Sunday that 110 of the hotel’s rooms were booked when the earlier fire started, and that at least eight to 10 rooms were damaged by Sunday’s fire, with 30 displaced guests relocated to a Comfort Inn.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





