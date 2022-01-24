Fire tears through abandoned warehouse in Everett

Dalrymple said the whole building was burning upon arrival, so they could not identify the fire’s origin.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building fire on Norman Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said on Facebook. Chief Scott Dalrymple said the warehouse was an abandoned Capital Trucking Warehousebuilding and estimated it was around 50-by-200-feet.

A 2-alarmfire destroyed an abandoned warehouse in Everett Sunday night, officials said.

The chief said it took about four hours to fully extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, fire officials said. The Cambridge Fire Department was among those providing mutual aid, the department said on Twitter.

Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s office, said a hazmat team conducted air monitoring tests Monday morning because “chemicals were reportedly stored in the building.” However, Wark said the readings did not indicate a “significant hazard” and he did not know what specific chemicals were previously stored in the structure.

The building is considered a total loss, Dalrymple said.

Everett Fire Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit of the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire, Wark said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.