Forty-nine animals found in a hoarding case in Oklahoma transported to Mass.

The animals were located in a home in Osage County alongside 90 others on Jan. 12 and surrendered to the Humane Society of Tulsa, the statement said.

The 49 animals arrived on Saturday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., and were driven to the Northeast Animal Shelter, or NEAS, said Rob Halpin, a spokesperson for the MSPCA-Angell.

Forty-one cats and eight dogs that were rescued from a hoarding case in Tulsa, Okla., are now sheltered at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, according to a statement from the MSPCA-Angell.

Halpin said most animals are in stable condition. The cats range in age from three months to 10 years, and five of the dogs are aged nine weeks to 14 years, the statement said.

Three other dogs will be treated at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Halpin said.

The three dogs are 3-year-old Pitbull mix Bailey, 14-year-old Beagle Sugar, and 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier Rose, Halpin said. He said each dog has extensive dental disease and will likely need to have teeth extracted. Sugar will need surgery to remove several non-cancerous fatty tumors on her body, he added.

All 49 animals will be spayed, neutered, and microchipped in preparation for their adoption, Halpin said.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and executive director of NEAS, applauded the collaboration between the two organizations.

“I’m so proud of the way the MSPCA and NEAS have combined our resources to help the largest number of animals possible, as well as the relationships we’ve established nationally to become the most relied upon destination shelter in New England for animals in need of relocation,” Keiley said in the statement.

