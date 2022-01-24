Inside or outside? The first question in selecting a new Boston police commissioner

The fundamental challenge facing the committee crystalized during the session. One of the first contributors said it was imperative that the new commissioner be an outsider who would bring a fresh perspective for change. One of the last contributors urged the committee to promote from within, that the city needs someone who knows its neighborhoods and people.

The first session, last Thursday, offered a glimpse at the competing interests. There were a lot of good suggestions, including calls for a greater emphasis on mental health services, not just for those troubled souls police officers encounter every day, but for officers themselves.

On Wednesday, the search committee tasked with finding Boston’s next police commissioner will hold its second virtual public listening session , giving ordinary citizens an opportunity to weigh in on what Mayor Michelle Wu should look for when selecting a commissioner.

Jasmine Gonzales Rose, a committee member, law professor, and deputy director of research and policy at Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, told me the committee’s work “at this stage is focused on listening to the people of Boston, officers, and other stakeholders to learn what the Boston community wants in a commissioner.”

Ed Davis, the last “outsider” to serve as commissioner, and the only member of the search committee with a law enforcement background, said, “Everything’s on the table,” meaning the committee is not necessarily averse to recommending an insider if that person is the right fit.

“We want to pick the best person,” insisted Davis, who led the Lowell Police Department before Boston.

Bill Bratton, who led the BPD as a reform-minded insider before leading the New York and Los Angeles departments as an outsider, agrees that selecting the best person should be the committee’s primary goal, with diversity a secondary priority.

“Boston has had a Black commissioner and a female commissioner,” he said, referring to William Gross and Kathleen O’Toole. “There’s no glass ceiling. If the person happens to be a minority or female, that becomes a plus.”

Having been a change agent as both insider and outsider, Bratton thinks Boston would benefit from having “somebody from outside who can bring in some new ideas, without baggage.”

Bratton, in other words, thinks it’s time for Robert di Grazia 2.0.

When then-mayor Kevin White appointed di Grazia, a police chief in Missouri, as commissioner in 1972, the BPD was on a downward slide, wracked by corruption. Bratton says di Grazia was able to drive dramatic change in large part because he carried no local baggage into headquarters.

Di Grazia forced out corrupt cops and let others know there was a new regime that would not abide by old ways. He was also able to reform the ways the department recruited, trained, and promoted officers. He blew up the leadership paradigm, selecting commanders without strict adherence to seniority, bringing in civilians with progressive ideas about policing.

Bratton was just a sergeant when di Grazia brought him into the commissioner’s office. Chuck Wexler worked in that office as a civilian intern. Wexler is now executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, which works to improve the professionalism of policing.

Wexler’s experience of working with many different departments leaves him open-minded on whether Boston should go inside or outside for its next commissioner. He believes it’s more important that the right candidate has the character and personality to implement change.

“You have two audiences: the community and the cops,” Wexler said. “If you want to change a department, you have to make that argument internally. People who think they can force change aren’t very good at it. Being a visionary isn’t enough. You need to know how to talk to people.”

Bratton and Wexler note that Boston, unlike many other cities, has seen violent crime go down, meaning that, for all the criticism the department faces, it is doing some fundamental things very well.

With violence surging in places like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, taking on Boston looks less daunting. There should be no shortage of good candidates.













