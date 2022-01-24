Joe Yukica, former coach at Boston College and Dartmouth, dies

Mr. Yukica, who compiled a 68-37 record at the college between 1968 and 1977, was the bridge figure between the Eagles’ 19-13 victory over Tennessee in the 1941 Sugar Bowl and the Doug Flutie “Hail Mary” pass to Gerard Phelan that sealed a 47-45 triumph over the University of Miami in 1984. Mr. Yukica was lured from the University of New Hampshire with the hope, explicitly expressed, that he could return Boston College to national prominence but departed for Dartmouth before that ambition was fully realized.

Joseph Michael Yukica Jr., for a decade the head football coach at Boston College and then the central figure in a pathfinding legal case involving the rights of fired coaches, died Thursday in Hanover, N.H. He was 90.

He had been an assistant coach under Bob Blackman for five years at Dartmouth College. When he returned in 1978, he told colleagues that there was “a special heaven” on the Big Green campus, where he had retained many friends, including Seaver Peters, the athletic director who had been a neighbor and who had pursued him for the football head coach job seven years earlier. But it was at Dartmouth, where in his first season (1978) he took a team that had lost 27 lettermen and won the first of his three Ivy League championships and was named New England Coach of the Year, that he encountered a special hell. He was fired after consecutive sixth-place Ivy League finishes in 1984 and 1985 at a college that had won more conference championships than any other and that had expectations of Ivy football supremacy.

That firing set in motion a court battle that was an unusual, high-profile challenge to athletic administrators’ freedom to make coaching changes at will. Mr. Yukica had 18 months remaining on his contract and fought to retain his position in a legal proceeding in which Penn State’s Joe Paterno, who had been among his football coaches during his college playing career, testified on his behalf. Grafton County Superior Court Judge Walter Murphy ruled that Dartmouth had breached Mr. Yukica’s contract, the college was enjoined not to seek a replacement for him, and the coach returned to the field for a final season and a 3-6-1 record before retiring.

From the start, Mr. Yukica said he was undertaking the legal battle as much for others than for himself. A decade earlier another Ivy League school, Cornell, fired its coach after racking up a 3-15 record in two seasons. That coach, George Seifert, eventually would win two Super Bowls for the San Francisco 49ers.

“It always bothers me when they give a young guy four or five years on his first contract and then fire him when he has a couple of bad seasons,” said Mr. Yukica. “After building the foundation, he might need only a couple of [junior college] players and a quarterback to turn the corner. His problem is that the administration isn’t close enough to the picture to see this, to understand.”

Mr. Yukica’s legacy would go beyond the courtroom and beyond his 111-93-4 coaching record and his place, behind Tom O’Brien (1997-2006), holding the second most wins in football history at the Heights.

He was a mentor and sponsor to several BC assistant coaches who would have important careers after they departed Chestnut Hill. They are, among others, Bill Bowes, head coach at New Hampshire; Bill Campbell, head coach at Columbia; Joe Daniels, a top assistant coach at Pitt and Ohio State; Jim McNally, for 28 years an NFL assistant on four teams; John Anderson, head coach at Middlebury and Brown; Ron Guenther, athletic director at the University of Illinois; Barry Gallup, head coach at Northeastern; and Jack Bicknell, who would become head coach at Maine and then eventually follow Mr. Yukica at BC.

Mr. Yukica, backed by his coaches in 1968 at Boston College, from left: Pete Carmichael, Bill Bowes, John Anderson, Jack Bicknell, Bill Campbell, and Joe Daniels. Paul J. Connell/The Boston Globe

His first quarterback at Dartmouth, Buddy Teevens, would be the head coach at Maine, Tulane, Stanford, and, in two stints, Dartmouth.

“He came up to Hanover from BC, with this fabulous reputation and turned out to be a wonderful man to play for,” said Teevens, who succeeded Mr. Yukica, who still refers to him as “Coach,” and who just completed his 20th season at Dartmouth. “He was open and receptive and he was a players’ coach. He had a tremendous mind for the game.”

That mind was on full display at the Eagles’ Alumni Stadium, where he took a team that finished 4-6 under Jim Miller to four consecutive winning records, including a 9-2 season that counted victories over Navy, Pitt, and Syracuse. His 1976 team included wins over West Virginia, Army, Navy, Syracuse, and a 14-13 victory over seventh-ranked Texas that stands as a symbol of BC’s return to national football prominence. Future BC schedules, drafted while Mr. Yukica was coach but played after his departure, included Pitt, Stanford, and Tennessee — a measure of the ambitions that Mr. Yukica set in motion.

He stressed coaching-staff solidarity during his BC years, a departure from the hierarchies that prevailed in other major college programs.

“After games we would go to his house for dinner, just the coaches,” said Gallup, a onetime Eagles wide receiver who served as a graduate assistant for Mr. Yukica and then for five years as defensive line coach. “That was unheard of. The bachelors may not have liked spending Saturday night that way, but it was like a family.”

That continued at Dartmouth, even after the awkwardness of the legal battle.

“Everyone had a huge admiration and respect for him — and for his love for Dartmouth,” said Thomas D. Rath, a former New Hampshire attorney general who was a football manager when Mr. Yukica was a Dartmouth assistant and who was involved in the legal case. “He was an upright, honorable guy.”

Mr. Yukica was born in Aliquippa, Pa., the son of Joseph Yukica Sr., who operated a crane in the town’s steel plant, and Elizabeth Holava, who came from a nearby farm family. At 6′3″ and 175 pounds, he was recruited after a single season in high school football by Penn State, where he became one of the country’s top receivers, and stayed on campus for a year as a graduate assistant in a staff that was led by fabled coach Rip Engle and included the young Paterno.

He coached high school football for six years in Pennsylvania and after his Central Dauphin High School team recorded a 10-0 record was named Pennsylvania High School Coach of the Year for 1958. A year as an assistant at West Chester State College was followed by the appointment at Dartmouth under coach Bob Blackman.

Years later Mr. Yukica would found the New Hampshire chapter of the National Football Foundation (now known as the Joe Yukica Chapter), would join former Celtics star John Havlicek in the Lou Holtz/Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame, and would be named to the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame.

He witnessed his final football game this fall, feted by his onetime quarterback Teevens and joined by one of his Eagles players, former Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills guard Tom Lynch, at the Dartmouth-Princeton game.

Mr. Yukia’s wife, Betty (Rine), died in 2014. He leaves three sons, Joseph III of Hampton, N.H.; James of Lebanon, N.H.; and Jackson of Thetford, Vt.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No funeral or memorial will be held.