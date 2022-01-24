Man accused of shooting at Providence cop responding to a domestic is indicted for assault with intent to murder

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man who was arrested last summer after allegedly shooting at a Providence police officer was indicted Friday on multiple charges including assault with intent to commit murder.
Officer Robert Savage was rushing to a domestic violence call about a man “out of control” on Canton Street before dawn on Aug. 11 when he saw a shirtless Luis Roman standing outside the house with an AR-15 rifle, according to police. As Savage suddenly sped backwards, Roman allegedly fired at the cruiser, and bullets ripped into the hood and a mounted light — just missing the officer.
The shooting led to an hours-long standoff with police, who helped Roman’s girlfriend and the couple’s 11-month-old daughter escape from their apartment. Roman eventually surrendered peacefully at his family’s home on Sears Avenue, a few streets away.
Roman, 31, has been held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions ever since.
A Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday charging Roman with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while in commission of a crime of violence, two counts of possessing a firearm while in conviction of a crime, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a ghost gun, domestic strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, and using a firearm while in commission of a crime of violence.
Roman is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 28 at Providence Superior Court. The officer has since returned to work.
