Man accused of shooting at Providence cop responding to a domestic is indicted for assault with intent to murder

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man who was arrested last summer after allegedly shooting at a Providence police officer was indicted Friday on multiple charges including assault with intent to commit murder.

Officer Robert Savage was rushing to a domestic violence call about a man “out of control” on Canton Street before dawn on Aug. 11 when he saw a shirtless Luis Roman standing outside the house with an AR-15 rifle, according to police. As Savage suddenly sped backwards, Roman allegedly fired at the cruiser, and bullets ripped into the hood and a mounted light — just missing the officer.

The shooting led to an hours-long standoff with police, who helped Roman’s girlfriend and the couple’s 11-month-old daughter escape from their apartment. Roman eventually surrendered peacefully at his family’s home on Sears Avenue, a few streets away.