Man fatally shot in Peabody

A man was fatally shot in Peabody Sunday night, authorities said.

Peabody police responded to 78 Wallis St. at approximately 9:41 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said in a joint statement.

Police and paramedics provided emergency first aid to the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.