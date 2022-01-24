Man fatally shot in Peabody

A man was fatally shot in Peabody Sunday night, authorities said.
Peabody police responded to 78 Wallis St. at approximately 9:41 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said in a joint statement.
Police and paramedics provided emergency first aid to the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. The shooting is being investigated by the Essex district attorney’s office, Peabody police, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office.
