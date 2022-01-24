Man fatally shot on street in Revere

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Revere Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 112 Thornton St., according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, he said.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Initial information indicates there is no ongoing threat to public safety. We will release more information when it is appropriate to do so.”