Man fatally shot on street in Revere

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Revere Monday morning, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 112 Thornton St., according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, he said.
“The investigation is active and ongoing,” the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Initial information indicates there is no ongoing threat to public safety. We will release more information when it is appropriate to do so.”
The homicide is being investigated by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, State Police and the Revere Police Department.
Advertisement
Revere police tweeted Monday afternoon, “Police presence in the area of Thornton St. Investigation underway into the shooting of a 31-year-old male this morning. Please avoid the area. We believe this to be an isolated incident.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.