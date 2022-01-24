Man shot by Burlington police has died, DA says

Two officers were sent Baron Park Lane and instructed to wait outside Courtemanche’s building for supervisors, firefighters, and an ambulance to arrive, Ryan said.

Paul Courtemanche called 911 shortly after noon and told Burlington police he was “having some mental health issues, was upset, and had a knife,” Ryan told reporters at the scene outside the Lord Baron Apartments on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man who was shot by Burlington police outside his apartment building Sunday while allegedly charging at officers with a knife has died, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement Monday.

As they waited, Courtemanche, still on the phone with 911, came out of the building, allegedly with a knife in his hand, and moved “rapidly towards the officers,” she said.

Ryan said the officers repeatedly told Courtemanche to put the knife down and one fired a “less than lethal weapon” that she described as a “small, rounded object” like a racquetball, but it did not stop him. The other officer then shot Courtemanche with a department-issued handgun, she said.

Courtemanche had lived at the apartment complex, which sits off the Middlesex Turnpike Extension about a mile north of the Burlington Mall, since July and was not previously known to Burlington police, Ryan said. No one else was inside the apartment, she said.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital, one with a minor head injury, and were later released, she said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Ryan said.

