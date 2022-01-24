Man shot in South Shore Plaza in Braintree dies from injuries

“The Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in this investigation,” Morrissey said in the statement. “It is very much active and ongoing.”

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office confirmed the death of Dijoun C. Beasley, of Dorchester. Beasley was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday inside a retail store on the main floor of the mall. His assailant remains at large.

The 26-year-old man wounded in a shooting Saturday at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree has been pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said Monday.

Anyone with information on the case should call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620 or State Police detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov, according to the statement.

“There have been no arrests and no statements will be made concerning the progress of the investigation at this time,” said Braintree police Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon via email Monday morning. “Braintree and State Police investigators remain in the field, including in the vicinity of the Plaza. But within the Plaza, the forensic work was done and the crime scene has been released and the mall should be open for business.”

Cohoon told reporters over the weekend that the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.

“It doesn’t appear to be random at all,” he said during a Saturday evening briefing at the scene. “At this time, we don’t believe there’s any further danger to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Beasley during an encounter, Cohoon said, and then fled the scene.

“The suspect who fired the shot, as best we can tell, immediately left the mall,” Cohoon said. “The mall did go into lockdown. We had officers on scene very quickly.”

Morrissey, who spoke briefly during a subsequent press conference Saturday night, said Beasley was taken to a Boston hospital, where he had been “in serious and very grave condition” Saturday night.

Investigators were processing a large area of the mall plaza on Saturday, according to Morrissey.

In video posted to social media, shoppers could be seen running for the mall’s exits. As they evacuated, several officers armed with long guns rushed into the building.

Saturday’s shooting comes just a few weeks after a 22-year-old Boston man received an eight-year prison sentence for opening fire in the mall in July 2020.

That 2020 shooting wounded a 15-year-old girl, who was a bystander, prosecutors said.

Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 3 in Norfolk Superior Court to several charges, including armed assault to murder, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Morrissey said the 2020 shooting was an “outrageously reckless and dangerous act,” according to a statement earlier this month.

“It is only a matter of luck that the innocent girl who was shot, or any number of others in the area at the time, were not killed by these actions,” Morrissey said in that statement.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros, who also spoke during Saturday’s press conference, decried the latest shooting Saturday as unacceptable and referenced the violence that rocked the mall nearly two years earlier.

Kokoros said officials would be working with the mall to “come up with solutions to these problems.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

