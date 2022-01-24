Mass. man suffers head injury after ATV goes through ice in N.H. pond

A Salem, Mass., man was rescued after his ATV broke through the ice on Sunday afternoon on Wash Pond in Hampstead, N.H., officials said.

John Tarquinio, 65, was driving an ATV across Wash Pond at approximately 3:54 p.m. when it broke through the ice, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

While going through the ice, Tarquinio suffered a head injury, and he was not wearing a helmet or eye protection, the statement said. Officials said “good samaritans” pulled Tarquinio from the water.