Mass. man suffers head injury after ATV goes through ice in N.H. pond

A Salem, Mass., man was rescued after his ATV broke through the ice on Sunday afternoon on Wash Pond in Hampstead, N.H., officials said.
John Tarquinio, 65, was driving an ATV across Wash Pond at approximately 3:54 p.m. when it broke through the ice, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
While going through the ice, Tarquinio suffered a head injury, and he was not wearing a helmet or eye protection, the statement said. Officials said “good samaritans” pulled Tarquinio from the water.
Fish and Game officials as well as Hampstead Fire and Police Department and Trinity Ambulance responded to the incident, according to the statement. Tarquinio was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H., the statement said.
Officials said the cause of this crash appears to be “the operator’s inexperience operating on this body of water.”
As a result of this incident, Fish and Game issued a reminder to check “ice conditions.”
“Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to always check the ice conditions prior to going on to the ice as ice conditions are variable and can change rapidly,” the statement said.
