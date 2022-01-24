More than 94 percent of Boston city workers vaccinated, Mayor Wu says

Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that more than 94 percent of Boston’s municipal workforce is now vaccinated against COVID-19, and she added that city employees have one more week to comply with the mandate.

Wu provided the update during a City Hall news conference, as some firefighters and other workers protested the mandate outside.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by this progress, and we continue to have very productive conversations with our union partners about the collective bargaining impacts,” Wu said. “And we are giving this one more week to make sure that we realize that progress.”