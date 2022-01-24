SJC extends jury trial pause in Mass. by two weeks

Jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses will remain paused until Valentine’s Day because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Supreme Judicial Court said Monday.

An order issued by the court extends the previous pause on all jury trials — until Jan. 31 — by two weeks, the court said in a statement Monday. Other than jury trials, all courts will be open for in-person business “with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible,” the statement said.

“While we are encouraged by the trend in COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, the additional two week pause on jury trials is necessary to protect the health and safety of all who enter and work in our courthouses,” Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said in the statement.