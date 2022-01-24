Stranded bottlenose dolphin dies after first responders tried rescue in Rye, N.H.

Out of the more than 1,100 animals that the team has responded to since 2013, this was only the third bottlenose dolphin they have encountered, according to the team’s Facebook post .

The adult female dolphin was located at the northern end of Wallis Sands on Jan. 19 and died while the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue Team was trying to free her, officials said.

A 600-pound bottlenose dolphin died after rescuers desperately tried to save the animal when it was found stranded in the rocks in Rye, N.H. last week.

The dolphin was “extremely active” and was thrashing its tail. Staff members attempted to turn the dolphin so her head was facing the surf, in the hopes that she could free herself on an incoming wave, the post said.

“Unfortunately, as the tide began to drop a short time later, she turned again and wedged herself into an extremely difficult location in the rocks,” the post said. “Reinforcements from the team arrived within 20 minutes so we could attempt extraction, but as we were moving back down the rocks, the animal expired on her own.”

The team spent the next hour moving the dolphin from the rocks to an awaiting rescue vehicle.

“These cases are tough, but it’s important to learn as much as we can about the animal, as an adult dolphin should not get herself into that situation, if she was healthy,” the post said. “She was transported to the lab and the necropsy was performed... with our partners at New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory at UNH. Full results will take weeks, but we will be sure to share an update as soon as we receive some preliminary results; likely within a few days.”

