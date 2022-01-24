Three skaters rescued after falling through ice at Spy Pond in Arlington

Upon arrival, police said the man was “holding onto the edge of the ice while treading water.”

Arlington Police were notified at around 11:40 a.m. of a 50-year-old Cambridge man who had fallen through the ice approximately 100 yards offshore in the area of 32 Hamilton Road, police said.

Three skaters were rescued after falling through thin ice at Spy Pond in Arlington on Sunday, police said in a statement.

The statement said Officer Mike Hogan threw a rope for the man to grasp onto and brought him ashore with the assistance of a bystander and Officer Joseph Canniff. The man was reunited with his family and evaluated by Arlington Fire Department at the scene, according to the statement.

At around 1:30 p.m., police responded to another report of an unidentified man who fell through the ice near the location of the first incident.

According to police, a bystander pulled the man in a sled to shore, who was later treated on scene and transported to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge by Arlington Fire.

Arlington Police received a third report around 4 p.m. of another unidentified male who fell through the ice at the pond. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man fell in the same location.

“Arlington Fire quickly arrived on scene and firefighters were able to safely rescue the male party,” the statement said.

The third victim was transported to Mount Auburn Hospital.

Due to these three incidents, police said that barricades were put in place at several of the pond’s entrances “to deter people from going onto the ice.”

Police Chief Juliann Flaherty advised “community members to never go out on frozen bodies of water as it’s difficult to tell how thick ice is which can be extremely dangerous.”

Flaherty also praised the first responders and bystanders that helped the skaters to safety.

“Thanks to the actions of our first responders and community members alike, all parties were able to be safely rescued without further incident,” she said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.