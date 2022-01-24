The Biden administration is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here’s a rundown of what to know.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening.

The Pentagon on Monday said it was putting about 8,500 troops based in the US on heightened alert at President Biden’s direction. Spokesman John Kirby said the deployments would only occur if the NATO alliance decides to activate a rapid-response force “or if other situations develop.”

Tensions are escalating between Russia and Western countries amid concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine, and the United States is putting troops on heightened alert for a potential deployment to Europe.

What’s the current situation?

Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops at various points along Ukraine’s border while at the same time issuing a number of demands for NATO, the post-World War II military alliance between more than two dozen countries. Those demands include the promise that NATO will not allow Ukraine to join and restrictions on NATO troops stationed in former Soviet countries, among other actions.

Russia has denied that it is planning to invade. Russia’s armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov has said reports that the country was planning to invade Ukraine were not true.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended to Biden that the troops are ordered amid indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not easing military pressure on Ukraine.

NATO said on Monday that it is increasing its “deterrence” strategy in the region. A number of European countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark are sending military equipment to Eastern Europe.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will “take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies.”

Biden last week acknowledged that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was likely, saying he expected the move.

“Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he can? Yes, I think he will,” Biden said Wednesday during a news conference at the White House. “But I think he will pay a serious and dear price for it that he doesn’t think now will cost him what it’s going to cost him. And I think he will regret having done it.”

The US ordered families of diplomats out of Ukraine due to the threat of conflict.

What does Putin want?

Putin is seeking to regain control and influence over former Soviet states.

In the aftermath of World War II, Ukraine fell under the control of the Soviet Union before gaining independence with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and today is a republic with a democratic form of government.

Putin has become increasingly aggressive toward Ukraine, including in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, an illegal move that was condemned internationally.

What does the US want?

The United States is hoping to deescalate tensions and deter Russia from invading Ukraine through diplomacy and threat of sanctions.

The US has engaged in diplomatic talks with Russia, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks with Russian officials.

On CNN on Sunday, Blinken said aggressive Russian action would elicit a response from the US and its allies.

“If a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way, as I said, that would trigger a swift, a severe and a united response from us and from Europe,” Blinken said.

The unsuccessful talks between Blinken and Russian officials have opened the door to more aggressive moves, including sanctions and sending US troops to NATO allies in the area. Biden has ruled out sending ground troops to Ukraine, which is not part of the NATO alliance.

What is the US doing to deter Putin?

The US is threatening to deploy troops to Eastern Europe should Russia invade Ukraine, but US officials have not said they would impose sanctions against Russia preemptively.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US and European allies to issue sanctions against Russia before a potential invasion.

Blinken said on CNN that issuing sanctions on Russia may not work to deter Russian military action.

“When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression,” Blinken said on CNN. “So if they’re triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect. All of the things that we’re doing, including building up in a united way with Europe, massive consequences for Russia, is designed to factor into President Putin’s calculus and to deter and dissuade them from taking aggressive action, even as we pursue diplomacy at the same time.”

What might happen next?

Biden is reportedly weighing deploying US troops and equipment to Eastern European countries.

The Times reported on Sunday that in a Saturday meeting at Camp David, senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with a number of options to move US forces closer to Ukraine, including deploying 1,000 to 5,000 troops with the potential to send more.

The Times reported that Biden is expected to make a decision as early as this week.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Saturday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning to install a pro-Kremlin government in the eastern European country. The Russian Foreign Ministry denied the allegations.

Western countries are watching Russian troop movements in Belarus for indications of an invasion.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.