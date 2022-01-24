Homicide investigation underway after six people are found dead at a Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, authorities said.

Milwaukee police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead were pending.