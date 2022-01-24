Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID on eve of New York Times trial

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 just before the trial in her closely watched defamation suit against the New York Times was set to begin.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff announced Palin’s positive result in court Monday morning, the same day opening statements in the case were scheduled to begin. Noting that the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee is unvaccinated. the judge said Palin tested positive in home tests Sunday night. She has a 10:15 a.m. appointment for another test to confirm whether she has the virus, her lawyer said.

If Palin tests positive again, the trial will be postponed until at least Feb. 3, Rakoff said. If she continues to test positive, it may be months before the trial can be rescheduled, he said.