Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID on eve of New York Times trial

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 just before the trial in her closely watched defamation suit against the New York Times was set to begin.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff announced Palin’s positive result in court Monday morning, the same day opening statements in the case were scheduled to begin. Noting that the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee is unvaccinated. the judge said Palin tested positive in home tests Sunday night. She has a 10:15 a.m. appointment for another test to confirm whether she has the virus, her lawyer said.
If Palin tests positive again, the trial will be postponed until at least Feb. 3, Rakoff said. If she continues to test positive, it may be months before the trial can be rescheduled, he said.
Palin has become a vocal opponent of the COVID vaccines and laws requiring vaccination. “It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” she said at a conservative rally in December. “I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”
She sued the Times over a 2017 opinion piece that incorrectly linked a map put out by her political action committee, SarahPAC, to a 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 wounded, including then-US Representative Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat.
Though the Times corrected the piece within a day of publication, Palin claims she deserves damages because the error was made knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth. The newspaper claims Palin is unable to meet that fault standard, which applies to public figures.
The SarahPAC showed cross-hairs targeting Giffords’s congressional district and 19 others represented by Democrats. Investigators later determined that the killer, who was mentally ill, had anger toward Giffords that predated the SarahPAC illustration.
The case is Palin v. New York Times Co., 17-CV-04853, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).