Serial murders, beatings, and beheadings: Violence against the homeless is increasing, advocates say

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he fought for his life. But even before investigators could conduct a hospital bed interview, another call came in. Two miles north, law enforcement found the body of Jerome Antonio Price. Five 9mm gunshot wounds crawled up the back of his black T-shirt. He was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

The first victim was found lying below the palm trees and the blinking glass towers of Miami’s downtown skyline. It was Dec. 21. At around 8 p.m., a police officer was flagged down by a passerby about a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk. He’d been shot in the head.

Investigators chased leads. Ballistics matched the two shootings. Video surveillance near the second incident caught gunfire erupting from a dark Dodge Charger. The car’s tag showed it was registered to 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo. When the suspect was taken into custody, he was found with a 9mm Glock handgun. The firearm matched shell casing involved in the shootings.

Maceo has since been charged with felony murder, and Miami police interim chief Manuel Morales said police believe he may also be responsible for the earlier fatal shooting in October of another man living on the streets. Maceo, a real estate agent who posed with Porsches and preached the benefits of cryptocurrency on his social media, has since been characterized by authorities as a suspected serial killer who targeted people experiencing homelessness.

Maceo's alleged crimes are an extreme example of targeted attacks on the homeless happening across the country.

According to experts and advocates, the last year has seen a spike in violence against people experiencing homelessness. There was a beheading in Colorado. A sleeping man lit on fire in the stairwell of a New York City apartment complex. An attack by four juveniles on a sleeping woman in Spokane, Wash. Beyond these lurid headlines, however, are dozens of daily acts of violence occasioned by increasing collisions between the housed and unhoused populations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

“We do believe there is an increase based on news reports and reports from advocates,” said Donald Whitehead, executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. For the past four years, homelessness numbers have climbed in America, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, a trend that is expected to continue in 2022.

The response in many communities to these increases has been "a criminalization of homelessness," Whitehead said. "That creates this culture of people not being important. Or people being less-than. It gives people permission to commit violence."

Crime perpetrated by unhoused people against others is certainly also happening. On Jan. 16, 61-year-old Martial Simon, who police have said was unhoused, fatally pushed Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, in front of a New York City subway in Times Square.

But past studies have shown the homeless are more likely to be victims of violent crime than housed people. Tracking crimes against individuals experiencing homelessness has always presented a deeper challenge. Unlike sex or race, housing status is not often a factor logged by authorities when recording a crime victim's details.

People experiencing homelessness are also often reluctant to engage with law enforcement, even when they are the victims of a crime.

"They may have had bad experiences in the past with police," said Bobby Watts, chief executive officer of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. "Many of them also have outstanding warrants. Not because of major crimes, but most of those citations would be for vagrancy or public urination, because they don't have anywhere else to carry out these activities."

But advocates are mounting a new effort to try to capture violence against the unhoused. In 2020 the National Coalition of the Homeless released a report looking at 20 years of police reports related to crime targeting people living on the street. The analysis found that between 1999 and 2019, there were 1,852 incident of violence against homeless individuals. Of those attacks, 515 were fatal.

California, Florida, and Texas made up the majority of those attacks over the two decades, with 390, 261, and 102, respectively. In the same time period, Washington D.C., saw 58 attacks against unhoused individuals.

In the year before the pandemic — 2019 — the report noted 83 attacks nationally, with 39 resulting in death. The report noted 97 percent of the lethal attacks were perpetuated by men; 85 percent of the fatal victims were also men.

No significant statics have been published since the beginning of the pandemic, but advocates say they also believe crimes against the unsheltered have increased because more people are living on the streets. "2020 was the first time we saw people experiencing unsheltered homelessness exceeding that of those in shelters," Watts said.

The increased levels of unhoused individuals have also triggered a public backlash against homelessness. The National Coalition of the Homeless has tracked homeless encampment sweeps in 55 jurisdictions between January 2020 and July 2021. Advocates argue these public displacements pit the homeless against law enforcement, while also creating an atmosphere of official hostility toward this vulnerable population.

“What you will hear is that these sweeps are an effort to put people into housing,” said Whitehead. “But what we are hearing is that the opportunities for getting into housing are overrepresented. These sweeps also focus people into more remote locations, where the opportunity for people to perpetuate violence against them is more readily available.”

Homelessness can also make people convenient targets for the free-floating anger stirred up by almost two years of social distress.

"The pandemic has increased crime across the board," Watts said. "It also has led to rage, and people experiencing homelessness are easy targets for those who want to express rage or dissatisfaction with the way their own lives are going."

But advocates want to move beyond merely collecting grisly lists of violent episodes. The National Coalition for the Homeless is now teaming with other groups to present a more comprehensive study of recent violence. Spearheaded by Brian Davis, the coalition’s director of grass-roots organizing, the effort aims to focus on patterns and risk factors within the incidents.