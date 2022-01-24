David Ortiz braces for the Hall of Fame decision that will come Tuesday

Ortiz asked Pedro Martínez to stop by for moral support. John Carter, the vice president of Red Sox Productions, will be on hand with a video camera to capture what all in attendance hope will be a moment for the ages.

His children, his father, and a few other friends and family will gather to learn whether Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The announcement will be made at approximately 6:15 p.m. on MLB Network.

It’s hard to plan a party if you can’t be sure there will be anything to celebrate. So the guest list at David Ortiz’s home in Santo Domingo Tuesday will be kept short.

“I want to be in the DR with my people,” said Ortiz, who also has a home in Miami. “God willing, we’ll have something to celebrate.”

The Hall sent ballots to 397 eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in November. They were due by Dec. 31 but won’t be counted until Tuesday morning by officials from Ernst & Young.

Players need 75 percent of the votes for election, and any reaching that mark will be called by BBWAA secretary-treasurer Jack O’Connell.

That Ortiz merits a plaque in Cooperstown seems obvious. He hit 541 home runs, was a 10-time All-Star, and led the Red Sox to three World Series championships.

Only Ortiz, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Reggie Jackson hit 500 home runs and played on three Series winners.

But Hall voters have been a persnickety lot for decades. Some have said they withheld their vote because Ortiz was primarily a designated hitter. That position was established in 1973, two years before he was born.

Others will cite the since-discredited results of a 2003 survey test that showed Ortiz tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The test, which was supposed to be anonymous, included over-the-counter supplements that were legal at the time.

Ortiz was formally tested multiple times a year over the final 13 seasons of his career without a positive result.

Other voters simply won’t vote for first-year candidates. Mariano Rivera remains the only unanimous choice in history. Incredible as it may seem, nine voters passed on Hank Aaron in 1982 and 23 on Willie Mays in 1979.

Martínez received 91.1 percent in 2015 and Wade Boggs 91.9 percent in 2005 in their first seasons of eligibility. Carl Yastrzemski had 94.6 percent in 1989 and Ted Williams checked into the Hall with 93.4 percent in 1966.

They remain the only Red Sox players elected on the first ballot.

If Ortiz joins them, it’s likely to be by a tight margin. He has received 155 of the 184 votes made public so far, 84.2 percent.

Vote tracking done since 2014 suggests that the percentages of all candidates will drop once the full voting is announced.

Pudge Rodriguez offers a guidepost for Ortiz. The 14-time All-Star catcher was a first-ballot selection in 2017 with 76 percent of the vote.

Rodriguez never tested positive but was suspected to have used PEDs during his career. Like Ortiz, he was not mentioned in the Mitchell Report on PED use in the game.

If elected, Ortiz would join Martínez, Juan Marichal, and Vladimir Guerrero as the only Dominican players in Cooperstown.

“Oh, man. That’s huge down there. That’s the whole talk,” Ortiz said. “It’s so important to the Dominicans. They live and breathe baseball. That’s what everybody pays attention to.

“You don’t get to see a guy from a Third World country getting into the Hall of Fame every day. You don’t get to see that. When the time comes, it’s special.”

Ortiz and Martínez are longtime friends and were Red Sox teammates from 2003-04. Ortiz also is close with Guerrero. Marichal, 84, has become a mentor in recent years. They spent time together three weeks ago.

Beyond Boston, the results will be significant because this is the final year Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, and Sammy Sosa are on the ballot.

None are trending toward election.

Bonds has so far topped out at 61.8 percent and Clemens at 61.6 percent. The exit polls have them over 75 percent, but that will surely drop.

Schilling was once on the fast lane to Cooperstown, receiving 52.3 percent in 2015 in his third year. A series of controversial comments on social media dropped him down to 45 percent. The righthander recovered and received 71.1 percent last year but immediately sabotaged his chances by issuing a lengthy manifesto condemning the writers as a group and asking that his name be taken off the ballot.

The Hall refused, but Schilling has so far received only 61 percent of the votes made public.

Sosa hit 609 home runs. But the belief that his success was tied to PEDs has so far limited him to a peak of 17 percent.

The data suggest that Ortiz is the only candidate with a chance to be elected. He hasn’t allowed himself to wonder what it would feel like.

“I can’t describe it,” he said. “I never thought any of this would happen. I’m glad my family will be around me. Hopefully it’s going to be a special day. I’m trying to keep my feet on the floor and let things happen.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.