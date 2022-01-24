Declan Davis heats up late to lead Plymouth South boys’ basketball past Duxbury

Davis was in foul trouble early, and the shots were not falling for the hosts as they struggled to beat the press by the Dragons (2-7). The momentum shifted when South implemented a full-court press, and Davis was able to get into a rhythm. The point guard scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and four Panthers (7-2) finished in double figures.

Thanks to a flurry of points in the final quarter by junior point guard Declan Davis, the No. 16 Panthers doubled their point total en route to a 56-51 win.

The Plymouth South boys’ basketball team trailed by as many as 14 points during Monday’s Patriot League matchup against Duxbury after scoring just 28 over the first three quarters.

“Once we started to see the ball go through the basket a little bit, I think the kids got a little added confidence and then they just fed off that,” Plymouth South coach David Costa said.

Pete Lamborn tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, William Davis scored 12, and Justin LaChance added 10, including a momentum-shifting 3 that helped the to help the hosts narrow the Dragons’ lead.

The victory was a product of a complete team effort on both sides of the floor, Costa said.

Apponequet 49, Middleborough 48 — Nate Levesque’s 10-point, 10-rebound performance paced the Lakers (3-7) to a nonleague win. Josh Keller added 10 points and Logan Miller contributed seven points and eight rebounds.

Bourne 67, Upper Cape 55 — Nate Reynolds (20 points), Shea Ullo (19 points, six 3-pointers), and Dom Quelle (12 points) carried the Canalmen (4-5) to a nonleague victory.

Brockton 54, Hingham 53 — Nick Johannes (19 points) and Liam McBride (16 points) led the way for the Boxers (2-5-0) in a nonleague win over Hingham.

Durfee 95, Bishop Connolly 52 — Senior guard Jevon Holley fired in 34 points in leading the Hilltoppers (7-1) to the nonleague win.

Hull 69, Avon 42 — Senior Gabe Griffin dropped 31 points and junior Tyler Sordillo had 11 for the Pirates (5-5) in the nonleague win.

