BOYS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Cape Cod Academy’s Jaeden Greenleaf headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Jaeden Greenleaf drained all 14 of his free throws in Cape Cod Academy's 65-61 win at Nauset Monday night.Brad Joyal

Itai Alinsky, Newton South The Lions extended their winning streak to seven games behind a pair of dominant performances from the 6-foot-6 senior forward, who averaged 24.5 points and 17 rebounds per game in wins over Lincoln-Sudbury (77-63) and Wayland (55-42).

Ethan Dias, Somerset Berkley The senior forward began the week with a 30-point, 21-rebound performance in a 59-56 win over Old Rochester before helping the Raiders erase a 13-point third quarter deficit with 38 points and 18 rebounds in Friday’s 70-66 win over Bourne.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — After reaching career highs with 35 points and 16 rebounds in a 97-74 win at Lowell, the 6-foot-5 sophomore combined for 32 points in comfortable wins over Lynn Classical and Gloucester before posting 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in an all-around effort to lead the Panthers past TechBoston, 80-68, Sunday.

Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy — The Cape’s career scoring leader became the 77th player in state history to eclipse 2,000 career points with a 34-point performance in a 79-50 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. The 6-foot senior guard averaged 29.6 points per game across three wins for the Seahawks.

Tommy Mallinson, Wilmington — For the third time in his career, the senior hit nine 3-pointers while breaking the program record with over 141 triples. The senior totaled 60 points in wins over Shawsheen and Pioneer Charter (Saugus).

Trent Santos, Taunton — The Hockomock’s leading scorer erupted for a career-high 46 points in a 86-56 win over Oliver Ames and then scored all 17 of his points in the second half Friday, helping Tigers defeat Mansfield in a key Kelley-Rex Division battle.

