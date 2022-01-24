EMass boys’ basketball: Cape Cod Academy’s Jaeden Greenleaf headlines Players of the Week

Itai Alinsky, Newton South — The Lions extended their winning streak to seven games behind a pair of dominant performances from the 6-foot-6 senior forward, who averaged 24.5 points and 17 rebounds per game in wins over Lincoln-Sudbury (77-63) and Wayland (55-42).

Ethan Dias, Somerset Berkley — The senior forward began the week with a 30-point, 21-rebound performance in a 59-56 win over Old Rochester before helping the Raiders erase a 13-point third quarter deficit with 38 points and 18 rebounds in Friday’s 70-66 win over Bourne.

Ryder Frost, Beverly — After reaching career highs with 35 points and 16 rebounds in a 97-74 win at Lowell, the 6-foot-5 sophomore combined for 32 points in comfortable wins over Lynn Classical and Gloucester before posting 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in an all-around effort to lead the Panthers past TechBoston, 80-68, Sunday.